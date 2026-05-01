Google is replacing Assistant with Gemini in cars – here’s how to get it and what actually changes

The rollout has started, but whether you get it (and how useful it is) depends on your setup.

Google has started rolling out Gemini across in-car systems, replacing the standard Google Assistant with something that’s designed to feel more like a conversation than a command list.

It’s already live in parts of the US, with a wider rollout expected through the second half of 2026.

The biggest batch of cars getting it first are from General Motors. If you’re driving a 2022 or newer Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick or GMC with “Google built-in” (Android Automotive), an active OnStar connection and you’re signed into a Google account, you’re in the window.

For everyone else, Gemini is also starting to replace Assistant inside Android Auto, which means you might see it via your phone before it ever hits your dashboard.

Getting it is pretty simple if you’re eligible. The update comes through as an over-the-air prompt on your infotainment screen asking if you want to switch over.

You do have to opt in, since it fully replaces the existing Assistant setup. There’s no dealership visit or manual install, but if you’re outside the US, you’ll likely be waiting a bit longer while Google expands language and region support.

In terms of what actually changes, the biggest shift is how you speak to it. Instead of structuring requests in a specific way, you can just ask things more naturally.

Multi-step tasks like finding a stop along your route are handled in one go, and in some cars there’s a “Live” mode that lets you keep a conversation going without restarting each time.

It doesn’t reinvent the experience, but it smooths out a lot of the friction.

It also pulls in a few genuinely useful additions. Messaging is easier to manage hands-free, with the ability to summarise long threads or draft replies with a bit of tone.

More practically, Gemini can tap into your car’s manual, so if you’re trying to figure out how to adjust a setting, you can just ask instead of digging through menus.

That said, it’s still early days. Google’s been upfront that Gemini can get things wrong, so it’s not something you want to rely on for anything critical while driving.

Think of it as a more capable assistant rather than a fully reliable co-pilot.

For now, this is less about flashy new features and more about making the basics feel better.

If you’re already using voice controls in your car, you’ll notice the difference.

If you’re not, this might be the version that finally makes it worth bothering with.