Olivia Rodrigo announces 2026–27 ‘Unraveled Tour’ with 65 dates across North America, UK and Europe

Here’s everything you need to know about tickets, dates and support for Olivia’s biggest tour yet

Olivia Rodrigo is officially back in touring mode, announcing her third major world run, the Unraveled Tour, set to kick off later this year.

It arrives alongside her upcoming third album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, due June 12, and signals a full-scale new era for one of pop’s most reliable arena draws.

The tour is a proper global lap – 65 arena dates across North America, the UK and Europe – starting September 25 in Hartford, Connecticut.

The North American leg runs through to December, before picking back up in early 2027 for major city returns including Los Angeles and Brooklyn.

From there, it heads overseas for a March–May UK and European stretch, wrapping up May 2 in Barcelona.

There are some heavy-hitter stops along the way. Rodrigo is locking in multi-night residencies at LA’s Intuit Dome, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and London’s O2 Arena – a sign of just how far demand has scaled since her last run.

Tickets will move fast. American Express presale opens May 5 at 12pm local time, with general sale following on May 7 via Ticketmaster.

She’s also bringing back the fan-favourite “Silver Star” tickets – $20 seats sold in pairs, with locations revealed on the day – which should help offset the usual arena scramble.

Support-wise, it’s a stacked and rotating lineup. Wolf Alice will join early North American dates, with Devon Again picking up later shows.

The Last Dinner Party are locked for the big LA and Brooklyn runs, while Grace Ives and Die Spitz cover the UK and European legs.

The rollout follows the lead single ‘Drop Dead’, which debuted at Number One and sets the tone for what this next phase might look like.

There’s also a familiar pre-order incentive in play – fans in select regions (including the UK) can access presale tickets by ordering the new album before May 5.

Between the scale, the residency runs and the price-point nods like Silver Star, this feels like Rodrigo stepping fully into long-haul arena mode – not just reacting to demand, but shaping how her tours land.

If her last run was proof of concept, Unraveled looks like the full realisation.