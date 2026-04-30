Here are the best new albums landing in May

We’ve rounded up the best records landing across the month, from major global returns to local standouts.

May 2026 is shaping up to be a diverse month for music, with heavy hitters like Drake and Kacey Musgraves returning alongside highly anticipated indie follow-ups.

Here are the most anticipated albums landing this May.

Kacey Musgraves – Middle of Nowhere

Kacey Musgraves returns with her seventh studio album, rooted deeply in country tradition while reaching across borders. Drawing sonic cues from Texas dance halls and northern Mexico, the record features an impressive roster of guests including Willie Nelson and Miranda Lambert. Out May 1.

Isaiah Rashad – It’s Been Awful

After a five-year wait since The House Is Burning, Isaiah Rashad delivers a project defined by raw introspection and recovery. It’s a high-stakes return for the TDE rapper, blending his signature laid-back flows with some of his most vulnerable lyricism to date. Out May 1.

Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun: Girls Trip

Zara Larsson turns her 2025 release into a full-scale club manifesto. More than just a deluxe edition, this 20-track expansion leans into festival-season urgency with heavy textures and a star-studded lineup of collaborators including PinkPantheress and Tyla. Out May 1.

The Black Keys – Peaches!

The duo continues their prolific run with Peaches!, a record that promises to strip back the blues-rock artifice for something gritier and more immediate. Expect plenty of fuzz-drenched riffs and the soul-inflected garage rock that has become their calling card. Out May 1.

Aldous Harding – Train On The Island

The enigmatic New Zealander returns with her first new music since 2022. Train On The Island sees Harding continuing her partnership with producer John Parish, offering a collection of idiosyncratic folk songs that are as unsettling as they are beautiful. Out May 8.

MUNA – Dancing on the Wall

Following their self-titled breakout, MUNA returns with an album designed for the cathartic release of the dance floor. Dancing on the Wall leans further into high-gloss synth-pop and “greatest band in the world” energy, arriving just in time for the Northern summer. Out May 8.

Drake – ICEMAN

In one of the month’s biggest “battle for attention” moments, Drake drops his latest solo effort. Early whispers suggest a shift toward a colder, more cinematic soundscape – hence the title – marking a departure from the sprawling tracklists of his recent projects. Out May 15.

Maisie Peters – Florescence

The British pop darling follows up The Good Witch with Florescence. Expect her signature razor-sharp wit and diaristic storytelling, this time layered over a mix of folk-pop arrangements and shimmering, high-energy production. Out May 15.

Bleachers – Everyone For Ten Minutes

Jack Antonoff’s latest project under the Bleachers moniker is a high-octane exploration of New Jersey-style heartland rock. It’s a record built for arenas, filled with E-Street-style saxophones and anthemic choruses about memory and local legends. Out May 22.

Labrinth – Cosmic Opera Part II

Labrinth concludes his ambitious multi-part series with Cosmic Opera Part II. True to its name, the record is a maximalist blend of orchestral arrangements, gospel influences, and cutting-edge electronic production that pushes the boundaries of modern R&B. Out May 29.

Still catching up on new releases – check out the best albums from last month here.