jeorjeo54 turns heartbreak into movement on debut single ‘Burning Desire’

Sometimes the best way to move on is to turn the music up.

In the late 1970s, Studio 54 made the dancefloor feel like its own little world. It was glamorous, over-the-top and built around the idea that, for a few hours, you could forget yourself and disappear into the music.

Sydney songwriter, arranger and producer George Galanis taps into that spirit with jeorjeo54, a project named after the famous New York nightclub.

His debut single, ‘Burning Desire’, carries plenty of that same drama. It is a glossy, sax-heavy dance-pop track about running into an old love and realising you are no longer the person they left behind.

The song opens with a hell of a saxophone line from Ukrainian musician Mykola Neruk. It is smoky, dramatic and cinematic enough to sound like the start of a film where someone is about to make a very good or very bad decision.

Los Angeles vocalist Jasmine Soto enters with a lighter touch. Her opening delivery is sultry and controlled, with just enough vulnerability to pull you into the story.

Then the beat picks up.

‘Burning Desire’ moves into a driving dance-pop groove, mixing the confidence of the Pointer Sisters with the scale of a classic power ballad and plenty of bright, mirrored-ball production.

Soto sits at the centre of it all. Her performance grows from quiet and restrained to big and commanding as the track builds around her.

There are moments where her vocal power brings Celine Dion to mind, but the song still feels like its own thing. It is too playful to be a straight ballad and too emotionally involved to be brushed off as throwaway dance-pop.

The track originally had the less glamorous working title ‘The Visitor’, which gives a good clue to the story.

An ex returns expecting to find the same broken person they left behind. Instead, they find someone who has rebuilt their confidence and has no interest in going backwards.

It is familiar territory, but Galanis handles it well. The song does not pretend the heartbreak never happened. It starts with uncertainty and slowly works towards something stronger.

By the time the groove fully settles in, the narrator is no longer waiting for an apology or another chance. She has already made up her mind.

That shift comes through in the arrangement. Neruk’s saxophone keeps moving through the track, adding romance and drama without becoming a gimmick, while Mexican musician Iván Reyes brings extra lift through the instrumentation and electric guitar.

Both the saxophone and guitar have a slight soundtrack feel, especially in the bigger moments. You can picture the song playing over a final scene where the main character stops looking back and walks into whatever comes next.

More importantly, it sounds like everyone involved had fun making it.

There is a real sense of joy in the recording, as though the musicians were all getting down in their own studios while putting it together.

That feeling carries across an international collaboration spanning Australia, Los Angeles, Ukraine and Mexico.

Galanis wrote, arranged, produced and mixed the song himself, bringing those separate performances together into something that feels surprisingly natural.

‘Burning Desire’ is glamorous, infectious and full of feeling. It is a confident debut from an artist who clearly cares about the details, but also knows that eventually, you have to stop working on the song and let people hear it.

Listen to ‘Burning Desire’ below and check out some behind-the-scenes footage on YouTube.