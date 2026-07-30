Here are the best TV Shows coming to streaming in August

From Ted Lasso’s surprise return to a gritty new DC series, August is packed with must-watch television.

August is shaping up to be a massive month for television, with streaming platforms rolling out some of their biggest titles yet.

Whether you’re in the mood for a heartwarming comedy comeback, a pulse-pounding thriller, or a star-studded Australian drama, there’s something for everyone.

Here are some of the most anticipated shows hitting streaming this month.

Ted Lasso Season 4

Streaming 5 August (Apple TV+)

Ted returns to coach a women’s second-division football team in this unexpected new season of the beloved Emmy-winning comedy.

Let’s Marry Harry

Streaming 5 August (Netflix)

Australia’s Harry Jowsey searches for true love with help from Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper in this reality series.

Reacher Season 4

Streaming 12 August (Prime Video)

Jack Reacher investigates a political conspiracy after a woman dies by suicide on a Philadelphia subway train.

Lanterns

Streaming 16 August (HBO/Max)

Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart investigate a sinister murder in rural Nebraska in this gritty DC series.

The Airport Chaplain

Streaming 26 August (SBS On Demand)

Hugo Weaving stars in this Australian drama set inside a busy international airport, streaming globally on Netflix outside Australia.

Dark Matter Season 2

Streaming 28 August (Apple TV+)

Jason thinks he’s escaped his alternate realities, but trouble looms as he becomes obsessed with the Box once again.

Finished with those? Check out the TV shows you missed in June and July!