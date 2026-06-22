Netflix secures the film rights to Sesame Street after year long bidding war

The Adventures of Elmo In Couchland

Folks at home will soon be able to ‘Netflix and chill-out’ to the wonderful joys of learning with a Sesame Street film, after Netflix reportedly came out on top in a bidding war with Universal Pictures.

At first, the bidding war saw the flags of Netflix, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. flying high; three armies ready to battle for numbers and letters.

The troops of Warner Bros. fled the fight almost immediately once the Paramount nation bought them out, requiring their aid in other streaming lands.

Which may have been for the best, since their previous ownership of the Sesame Street feature rights never amounted to much.

All that was left on the bidding battlefield were Universal and Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal had Netflix on the ropes with the ‘Daniel Knights’ (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert of Everything Everywhere All at Once acclaim), armed and ready to produce a potential Sesame Street film.

Regardless, Netflix came out on top thanks to some prearranged treaties with the franchise and its accumulated favour with the Sesame Workshop.

In May 2025, the red streaming giant got on the franchise’s good side after claiming the television rights, promising to deliver new episodes to children all around the world.

Moreover, the Sesame Workshop was pleased with Rideback’s approach to the material, the production company that will be partnering with Netflix to create the film.

Rideback is renowned for its live-action productions of Aladdin and Lilo & Stitch, which have collectively grossed billions of dollars worldwide.

It’s still up in the air when the feature film will begin production, as a director has not yet been brought on board.

Now folks can finally revisit the hit 1999 family comedy, The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland, from the comfort of their homes and couches.