Here are the best places to stay in Tasmania right now

From waterfront luxury to low-key crash pads, these Tassie stays actually deliver

Planning a Tassie trip? Lock in your stay first. From Hobart’s waterfront heavy-hitters to tucked-away retreats deep in the wilderness, where you stay can shape the entire experience.

Whether you’re chasing good food, strong coffee, art, or just somewhere comfortable to crash after a long day exploring, these hotels and homes cover all bases. We’ve rounded up the best spots across Tasmania that are genuinely good places to stay.

Hobart

The Barn, Hobart

The Barn proves you don’t need to leave the city to find one of Tasmania’s most memorable stays. Tucked behind Hobart’s historic Bull’s Head Hotel, the award-winning sandstone residence blends 1820s heritage charm with modern comfort. Original stone walls, exposed timber beams and polished Tasmanian Oak floors give the space plenty of character, while a private courtyard and dedicated parking are rare inner-city luxuries. With Salamanca Market, waterfront bars and some of Hobart’s best dining just moments away, it’s an ideal base for exploring the city.

The Barn

Hobart TAS

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The Bends, Hobart

The Bends House is the kind of stay that makes you rethink your own living room. Nestled into the slopes of Mount Nelson, just minutes from Hobart, the design-led retreat blends Japandi influences, natural materials and calming interiors with sweeping views across the River Derwent. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the home with light, while a spacious deck and separate architectural studio create plenty of room to slow down, work or simply switch off. Equal parts accommodation and retreat, The Bends House is designed for rest, reflection and a change of pace.

The Bends

12 Murray St, Hobart TAS

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The Tasman, Hobart



If breakfast matters (and it should), The Tasman is hard to beat. Set on Hobart’s waterfront, it blends heritage sandstone with slick modern rooms across three distinct buildings. You’re within walking distance of everything – Salamanca, the harbour, the CBD – and Peppina downstairs is genuinely worth booking ahead for. It’s polished without being stiff, and easily one of the most complete stays in the city.

The Tasman

12 Murray St, Hobart TAS

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MACq 01, Hobart



More than just a place to sleep, MACq 01 leans hard into storytelling – every room is tied to a real Tasmanian character. It sits right on the harbour, with big views and even bigger bathtubs. There’s a slightly theatrical edge to the experience, but it works. Between the whisky bar, guided tours and waterfront dining, you’ll find plenty to do without even leaving the building.

MACq 01

18 Hunter St, Hobart TAS

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Hadley’s Orient Hotel

If you want somewhere that actually feels like Hobart, Hadley’s delivers. Open since 1834, the heritage hotel leans fully into old-world charm – velvet lounges, antique details and that slightly grand atmosphere you don’t really get from newer stays. But it never feels overly formal or stuffy. The location is ideal too, right in the CBD and an easy walk to Salamanca, the waterfront and Hobart’s best bars and restaurants. It’s classic, comfortable and full of character in a way chain hotels just aren’t.

Hadley’s Orient Hotel

34 Murray St, Hobart TAS

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Henry Jones Art Hotel, Hobart



This one’s for the culture heads. Set inside a converted jam factory, the Henry Jones blends history, art and boutique luxury without feeling forced. Original sandstone walls meet contemporary interiors, and there’s artwork everywhere – literally hundreds of pieces. You’re right on the docks, close to MONA ferries and bars, and the in-house restaurant is worth a proper sit-down. It’s a stay that actually feels like Hobart.

Henry Jones Art Hotel

25 Hunter St, Hobart TAS

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DoubleTree by Hilton, Hobart



Modern, clean, and quietly impressive. DoubleTree is right in the CBD, with easy access to shopping, food and the waterfront. The standout is the view – big windows framing Hobart’s hills and harbour. Rooms are bright and functional, and the indoor pool and sauna give it a bit of an edge if you’re staying a few nights. Plus, late checkout is always a win.

DoubleTree by Hilton

179 Macquarie St, Hobart TAS

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Moss Hotel, Hobart



Tucked into Salamanca, Moss is equal parts design hotel and calm retreat. Step outside and you’re in the thick of it; step inside and it’s all greenery, stone and soft lighting. Rooms range from skylit lofts to tucked-away pods, with some seriously good bath setups. It’s a strong pick if you want something boutique and a little more intimate without losing that prime location.

Moss Hotel

39 Salamanca Pl, Hobart TAS

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Crowne Plaza Hobart



Right in the CBD, Crowne Plaza is a solid all-rounder – modern rooms, reliable service and easy access to everything from markets to restaurants. It leans a bit business-class, but that also means things just work. The rooftop bar is the move at sunset, especially with oysters and a drink in hand. If you want convenience with a touch of polish, this one does the job.

Crowne Plaza

110 Liverpool St, Hobart TAS

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Travelodge Hobart



Not everything needs to be five-star to be good. Travelodge keeps it simple: comfy beds, a central location, and prices that won’t ruin your trip budget. It’s a short walk to Salamanca and the waterfront, making it ideal if you’re planning to be out all day anyway. The 2022 refurb gave it a fresh feel, and the buffet breakfast plus gym setup seals it as a reliable, no-fuss option.

Travelodge

167 Macquarie St, Hobart TAS

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Launceston

Peppers Silo, Launceston



Built inside converted grain silos on the Tamar River, Peppers Silo balances industrial edge with genuine comfort. Rooms are spacious and well thought-out, with Tassie touches like local coffee, wine and snacks. Downstairs, Grain of the Silos is a destination in itself, pulling in locals as much as guests. It’s a strong pick if you want somewhere that feels distinctly Launceston without sacrificing convenience or comfort.

Peppers Silo

89–91 Lindsay St, Invermay TAS

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Stillwater Seven, Launceston



If your trip revolves around food, book this. Sitting above the iconic Stillwater restaurant, these suites are set inside a restored 1830s flour mill – all timber, brick and quiet charm. You can take your time over dinner downstairs and be in bed minutes later, which is half the appeal. It’s low-key luxurious, intimate, and perfectly placed for a slower Launceston stay.

Stillwater Seven

2 Bridge Rd, Launceston TAS

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Hotel Grand Chancellor, Launceston



A bit old-school, but that’s part of the appeal. The Grand Chancellor leans into classic hotel energy – big rooms, buffet breakfasts and a central location that makes getting around easy. It’s not trying to be trendy, and honestly, it doesn’t need to be. If you’re travelling with family or just want something reliable and well-priced, this is a safe, comfortable option.

Hotel Grand Chancellor

29 Cameron St, Launceston TAS

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Quality Hotel Colonial, Launceston



For something with history, this one dates back to 1847 and still carries that charm. The Colonial blends heritage features with modern comforts, offering a relaxed, slightly nostalgic stay close to the city’s main sights. There’s a bit more personality here than your standard hotel, plus on-site dining and leafy gardens. It’s a good middle ground if you want character without going full boutique.

Quality Hotel Colonial

31 Elizabeth St, Launceston TAS

Regional / Escape stays

TRIPTYCH, Koonya

TRIPTYCH’s Glass House is one of Tasmania’s most remarkable stays. Set on a private property in Koonya on the Tasman Peninsula, the glass-walled retreat puts bushland, coastline and water views front and centre. Mornings start with sunrise over the landscape, while evenings are best spent beside the wood fireplace. Featured on Grand Designs Australia, the home combines striking architecture with genuine comfort. For travellers chasing design, nature and a little solitude, it’s hard to imagine a better place to switch off.

TRIPTYCH

Koonya, Tasman Peninsula TAS

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Hidden, Spring Beach

Hidden lives up to its name. Set across 44 acres overlooking Spring Beach, the thoughtfully designed retreat feels completely immersed in the Tasmanian landscape. Created by architect Georgia Forbes-Smith, the home pairs local timber, natural textures and vintage details with sweeping coastal views. There’s an outdoor bath, a French fireplace and plenty of quiet corners to settle into. While Wineglass Bay, Bicheno and Swansea are all nearby, Hidden makes a strong case for staying put. This is the kind of place where doing very little feels like time well spent.

Hidden

Spring Beach, East Coast TAS

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Sisters, Spring Beach

Sisters may be described as a beach shack, but it’s far more special than that. Perched above the cliffs at Spring Beach, the beautifully restored coastal hideaway pairs sweeping ocean views with a relaxed, lived-in charm. Originally built in the 1970s by former prisoner of war Adrian Billings, the home has been thoughtfully reimagined while retaining its character. A wood-fired hot tub, crackling fireplaces and a sprawling deck make it easy to settle in for days. Whether you’re travelling as a couple or family, Sisters is the kind of place that’s difficult to leave.

Sisters

Spring Beach TAS

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Pumphouse Point, Lake St Clair



If you’re going full escape mode, this is it. An old hydro station turned adults-only retreat, sitting out on the water at Lake St Clair. It’s quiet, remote and a little surreal — in a good way. Think fireplaces, Tassie produce, and zero distractions. It’s less about ticking off sights and more about slowing down properly. Definitely one for when you want to disappear for a bit.

Pumphouse Point

Lake St Clair Rd, Lake St Clair TAS