KPop Demon Hunters is going on tour

Netflix is taking HUNTR/X out of the screen and into real life.

Netflix has teamed up with AEG Presents to announce a global concert tour based on the film, which means HUNTR/X is (sort of) stepping out of the screen and into actual arenas.

There’s not much detail yet – no cities, no dates – just a waitlist and a promise that something big is coming.

If you’ve seen the film, you already know the concerts are half the point. Big, loud, borderline supernatural energy – the kind of crowd moments that feel engineered to tip over over into madness.

Translating that into a real-world show is either going to be incredible or completely unhinged. Probably both.

Since dropping last year, KPop Demon Hunters has quietly turned into a monster. Huge streaming numbers, a soundtrack that actually stuck, and a fictional group somehow breaking into very real charts.

Now it’s heading into live territory, which feels like the natural next step, and also a bit of a gamble.

Either way, if this lands in Australia, expect it to move fast.

For now, it’s just a sign-up and a waiting game. And one worth keeping an eye on. Sign up here for more info.