Instagram Instants is here – here’s how to use it (and what it actually does)

Instagram Instants is here – and this is the part where you explain it to your mum… or not…

Instagram’s Instants feature is meant to be quick, chaotic, and very low-effort. No filters, no overthinking, no “wait I need better lighting.” Just point, shoot, send, done.

But – classic Instagram – it’s not exactly obvious where it lives or how it works.

So here’s the actually useful breakdown.

First up: where is it?

If you’ve got access, Instants is hiding in your DMs.

Open Instagram, go to messages, look for a tiny “stack of photos” icon near the camera button.

Tap that and you’re in the Instants camera.

Some people are also getting a separate Instants app (because Meta loves a side quest), so if you can’t find it yet, it’s probably still rolling out.

How to use it (it’s almost too simple)

– Open your DMs

– Tap the Instants icon

– Take a photo (no retakes if you’re brave)

– Send it to your mutuals or Close Friends

That’s literally it.

No camera roll uploads. No filters. No editing your face into a different person.

Once it’s opened, it disappears. If they ignore it, it self-destructs after 24 hours. Harsh but fair.

The rules (aka why it feels weird at first)

Instants only works because it takes away all your usual safety nets:

– You can’t upload old photos — it has to be live

– There are zero editing tools — what you see is what they get

– It’s one view only — no replays

– You can only send to mutuals or Close Friends

– Screenshots get flagged (so behave)

There’s also a tiny undo window if you immediately realise you’ve just sent something cursed.

What it’s actually for

This isn’t for your grid. It’s not even really for Stories.

It’s for the stuff you’d normally never post — bad coffee, chaotic outfit, “why does this look like that” moments.

Think early Snapchat energy. Low stakes, slightly unhinged, gone in seconds.

Why you probably don’t have it yet

Before you spiral — it’s not just you.

Instants is rolling out slowly, so:

– Update your app

– Check again tomorrow

– Or wait for the separate Instants app to drop

The bottom line

Instants only makes sense if you stop trying to make everything look good.

If you can lean into “this is dumb but I’m sending it anyway,” it’s actually fun. If not, you’ll hate it immediately.

Either way, it’s Instagram finally admitting the vibe got a bit too polished — and trying (again) to bring the chaos back.