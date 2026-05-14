Abbie Chatfield apologises for year-old video amid Keli Holiday’s U.S travel ban

No clear reason, but a very clear consequence.

Keli Holiday, one-half of electro duo Peking Duk, has been banned from the United States after being detained at the Canadian border.

The artist, real name Adam Hyde, was mid-way through a North American tour when officials stopped him from re-entering the US following a Toronto show.

Despite claiming he had “the proper visa documentation,” he was denied entry and has since returned home to Australia.

Now, his girlfriend, podcaster and TV host Abbie Chatfield, has apologised for a year-old social media post that criticised Donald Trump.

In the resurfaced video, Chatfield discussed Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing a healthcare CEO.

While she insists no “clear reason” was given for the ban, she believes the posts were “conflated” with Holiday’s detention.

Chatfield clarified that Holiday hadn’t even seen the video.

The controversy comes as Peking Duk prepare to release their album Paradise on August 14.