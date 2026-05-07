FBI Director Kash Patel accused of using AI to copy Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ Video

The FBI’s latest fraud is a music video.

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing allegations that he used artificial intelligence to rip off the Beastie Boys’ iconic 1994 ‘Sabotage’ music video for a federal promotional clip.

The roughly two-minute video, posted Monday on X to tout the FBI’s fight against “massive fraud,” features the instrumental version of the track and at least six shots that are near-identical recreations of Spike Jonze’s original direction.

With President Trump’s leadership, this @FBI and our interagency partners are conducting massive fraud takedowns coast to coast – and we’re not stopping pic.twitter.com/lLAY4nSsQa — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 4, 2026

Experts who reviewed the footage for NPR cited telltale AI flaws: a shrunken driver’s arm, a traffic light showing red and green simultaneously, and a telephone line piercing a character’s head.

“The similarities are hard to explain otherwise,” said UC Berkeley digital forensics professor Hany Farid.

The original ‘Sabotage’ video showed detectives in wigs and sunglasses; the FBI’s version swaps in agents.

Patel, a Long Island native who would have been a teen when the song dropped, has not responded to requests for comment.

Neither have the Beastie Boys. The video had racked up half a million views by Tuesday.