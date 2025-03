Pedro Pascal and Spike Jonze Create Magic in their New Apple AirPods 4 Ad

It may not be a feature film, but Spike Jonze’s new Apple AirPods 4 commercial starring Pedro Pascal is a cinematic treat for the senses.

The ad transports Pedro from a dreary world to a vibrant, music-filled fantasia in an escape from everyday life.

This iconic collab is sure to please fans of Pedro as he shows off some fabulous dance moves alongside Spike Jonze’s masterful cinematic work.