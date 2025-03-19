From Ugly to Icon: The Blobfish’s Dramatic Glow-Up

Once the world’s “ugliest,” now New Zealand’s Fish of the Year!

The blobfish, long mocked as the “world’s ugliest animal,” has finally had its moment in the spotlight.

Named New Zealand’s Fish of the Year by conservation nonprofit Mountains to Sea, this deep-sea dweller is shedding its unflattering reputation.

Known scientifically as Psychrolutes marcidus, the blobfish is a pale pink, gelatinous creature with a droopy face, perfectly adapted to survive the crushing pressures of the ocean depths.

The competition aimed to highlight the devastating effects of bottom trawling, a destructive fishing method that threatens marine life like the blobfish. Found in the cold, dark waters of the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific Oceans, these vulnerable creatures are often overlooked due to their unconventional looks.

In 2013, the Ugly Animal Preservation Society crowned the blobfish the world’s ugliest animal, but now it’s being celebrated for its resilience and uniqueness. As conservationists rally to protect it, the blobfish reminds us that beauty isn’t skin-deep—it’s about survival, adaptation, and the fight to preserve our planet’s biodiversity.

