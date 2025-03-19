Out of the Dark with Emmy Mack

Out of the Dark: Emmy Mack Opens Up on the Moments That Defined Her

Emmy Mack, the powerhouse frontwoman of RedHook, stops by to share the legendary moments that helped shape her journey and made RedHook the band we know and love today.

Emmy’s sharp, charismatic energy is undeniable, and she’s got the kind of frontwoman energy that can’t be ignored. In this exclusive chat, she gets real about the moments that pushed her forward—those highs and lows that turned her into the rock queen she is today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

Big shoutout to Emmy for letting us in and sharing what’s really behind the music. If anyone embodies the Kraken spirit of rising up from the depths, it’s Emmy, turning darkness into light, with a bit of rock ‘n’ roll weirdness that makes her stand out. And don’t forget those killer vocals that have become a signature part of RedHook’s sound.

Fresh off their ARIA #1 debut with their second album Mutation, RedHook is hitting the road with their mates Stand Atlantic for a 14-date tour around regional Australia. Kicking off in Forth and hitting cities like Hobart, Adelaide, Fremantle, and more, this is one tour you won’t want to miss.

Check out RedHook’s tour dates below and get ready to see them live!

