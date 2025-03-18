Kid Francescoli Talks His First Australian Tour, Sun, Synths, and Sold-Out Shows

Kid Francescoli has just wrapped up his debut tour of Aus, bringing his Sunset Blue Tour to fans in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne

Known for his viral hit “Moon (And It Went Like),” which garnered over 200 million streams worldwide and featured on TikTok videos from stars like Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and The Rock, French synth-pop artist Kid Francescoli’s rise to fame has been meteoric.

With gold singles, collaborations with major brands like Apple, Netflix, and Chanel, and a sold-out world tour, the Marseille-based producer and multi-instrumentalist continues to charm audiences with his cinematic sound.

Happy caught up with Kid Francescoli mid-tour to discuss his first Australian experience, his creative evolution, and more.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

KID FRANCESCOLI: I’m in Melbourne, getting ready for our first show here after Sydney. I’ve been waiting for these Australian gigs for a long time.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live, what do you love about it?

KID FRANCESCOLI: I live in Marseille, in the south of France. I love living by the sea, with the sun and beautiful skies almost every day. It’s also where all my loved ones are.

HAPPY: This is your first Australian tour—what are you most excited about?

KID FRANCESCOLI: As a European, Australia is a dream destination. The landscapes, the iconic cities, it’s an accomplishment to finally perform here.

HAPPY: How do you prepare for a tour of this magnitude? What’s your pre-tour ritual like?

KID FRANCESCOLI: Traveling this far can be tiring, so I prepare like an athlete: swimming, eating healthy, and resting to build stamina. I also make sure to pack books, movies, and albums for the road.

HAPPY: What can fans expect from your live shows on this tour? Any surprises in store?

KID FRANCESCOLI: Our show is a mix of electronic and live instruments. It’s filled with danceable, party vibes, and we’re really in the groove now—so expect a show full of energy.

HAPPY: How has your live show evolved since you first started touring?

KID FRANCESCOLI: It started with a large band, then I went solo with looping instruments. Now, we’ve found the perfect balance with drums, bass, electronics, and vocals.

HAPPY: You’ve built a strong global fanbase—what’s been the most rewarding part of connecting with your listeners around the world?

KID FRANCESCOLI: Reading kind comments online is heartwarming, but nothing compares to sharing the love on stage. That’s the best feeling.

HAPPY: What’s been the standout moment of your world tour so far?

KID FRANCESCOLI: It’s impossible to pick just one. Performing at L’Olympia in Paris with my family there, touring North America in a bus, the unforgettable crowds in Mexico, Istanbul, Berlin, and beyond—it’s been a dream.

HAPPY: Now that you’re performing in Australia, are there any local acts or artists you’re excited to check out?

KID FRANCESCOLI: I would have loved to see Tame Impala, Parcels, or Cut Copy, but unfortunately, we’ve only had time for swimming in Sydney!

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

KID FRANCESCOLI: Living the childhood dream of being a musician every single day.