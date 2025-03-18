Lizzo Fires Back at Critics to Defend Her Music and Black Joy

Lizzo Says It’s ‘Sickening’ How Black Women Are Treated

Lizzo has clapped back at criticism after the release of her new single Still Bad, defending her music as a celebration of Black female joy.

On Monday, the pop icon took to X in a series of posts to address criticism about her music.

Responding to a critic who said her style of “poptimism” doesn’t work in a post-COVID era, Lizzo fired back, defending her 2022 hit song About Damn Time, which became an uplifting anthem and Billboard Hot 100 hit after lockdowns lifted.

Lizzo wrote, “I think seeing and hearing a Black woman make real music with radical joy triggers miserable people.”

She also expressed her deep frustration with how Black women are treated in the music industry, mentioning the similar struggles faced by legendary Black female artists like Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, and Janet Jackson.

“The least protected person in America…What happened to me was supposed to destroy me, but it has only set me free.”

These posts marked Lizzo’s return to X after leaving the platform for Bluesky in November of 2023.

Despite the criticism, Lizzo remains focused on her passion for music making, self-expression, and personal empowerment.

In her social media posts, Lizzo encouraged self-love and not listening to online hate, claiming she wouldn’t let this hold her back.

Still Bad is her first release since her Special album released in 2022.

This marks a significant comeback following lawsuits from her former dancers and her stylist in 2023, which she has denied.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Lizzo discussed how her mental health has been impacted by fame and critics, addressing the importance of being kind to yourself, especially as a Black woman.

See how it unfolds after she releases her upcoming album Love in Real Life later this year.