Margo Price Releases Iconic Partnership with Gibson

Based on her beloved mid-60s J-45, the guitar features a striking red-tailed hawk design on its double pickguards, symbolising “strength and perseverance.”

The red-tailed hawk featured on the pickguards is a recurring symbol for Margo, holding deeply personal and sentimental value.

She views the hawk as a reminder of the strength found in vulnerability and human connection, which she hopes players will experience when using the guitar.

Margo describes the guitar as “strong but soft, just like me,” showcasing the durability of the stunning lightweight yet durable mahogany body, and excellent sound quality and playability.

The guitar is finished in a beautiful Heritage Cherry Sunburst and comes fully equipped with L.R. Baggs electronics, making it studio and stage ready.

Margo recently debuted the instrument at her live performance in Nashville, where she played her songs, including Hands of Time, Don’t Wake Me Up, Wild At Heart, and Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down.

This signature model celebrates Margo’s musical journey and reflects her impact on modern country music.

Her musical journey began in 2016 with the release of her debut album, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter.

This led to her widespread acclaim, earning comparisons to legendary country artists like Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette.

You can now experience a piece of her story through her signature guitar, which is ready to inspire musicians everywhere.

The Margo Price J-45 is available now via Gibson’s website, at Gibson Garage in Nashville and London, and at authorised Gibson dealers.

Catch Margo’s recently released extra nine songs from the Strays II album here.