Alice Cooper drops limited-edition analog gear with Revox

Alice Cooper and Revox just dropped the ultimate collector’s dream for analog audio lovers

If you’ve ever wanted to listen to Alice Cooper in the exact same quality he heard in the studio – now’s your chance.

The shock-rock legend has teamed up with Swiss audio wizards Revox to release a super limited run of vintage-inspired gear that’s equal parts collector’s item and audiophile dream.

Here’s the deal: only 50 Revox T77 record players and 25 B77 MK III tape machines are being made, and they come bundled with Cooper’s EP The Sound of A—on either vinyl or tape. Each one is signed and co-designed by Alice himself, because of course he put his stamp on it.

“This isn’t just about nostalgia,” says Revox Group owner Beat Frischknecht. “We wanted to deliver the exact sound you’d get in the studio – unfiltered, warm, and 100% analog.” Translation: your streaming app could never.

These players are built for people who care deeply about sound – the kind who still alphabetise their record collection and wince when someone touches the vinyl with bare hands.

And to make it even juicier, anyone lucky enough to score one of these limited-edition beauties will get the chance to meet Alice Cooper in real life. Yes, seriously.

To launch the collaboration, Cooper filmed a short video in his awards room (which looks exactly as spooky-cool as you’d hope), signing and numbering each piece like a proud rock ‘n’ roll craftsman.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just someone who appreciates a good needle drop, this collab is a rare crossover between high-end audio gear and pure rock history.

But act fast – these things are more exclusive than backstage passes on Halloween.

Head here for more info.