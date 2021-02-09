Alice Cooper gifted himself a new song for his 73rd birthday

In anticipation of his upcoming album, American rocker Alice Cooper has released a new single, Social Debris, for anyone who never fit in.

Our favourite Rock and Roll vampire Alice Cooper turned 73 last week and, as a gift to his fans and himself, he released Social Debris.

The single, accompanied by an iconically grungy music video, was taken from Cooper’s upcoming album Detroit Stories, which is set for release on February 26th.

In a video on his Facebook, the 73-year-old explained the meaning behind the song, as performed by the original Alice Cooper band. “Nobody plays like the original band… we always felt like we were social debris, we didn’t fit in,” he told fans.

Cooper nostalgically alludes that the track will take listeners back to his iconic ’70s albums Killer and Love it to Death. It looks as though age presents no challenge for the rocker.

and planet earth would never be the same again.. — the evil bloodsucking gnome is REBORN HERE 21+ (@evilgnome21) February 4, 2021

The anticipated album Detroit Stories will be released almost one year after Cooper teamed up with Danzeisen Dairy and released his very own chocolate milk. The artist leaves fans with the instruction “Now…. shut up and rock!”

No need to tell me twice Alice Cooper.

Check out the Social Debris music video below: