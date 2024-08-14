Sarah Morgan takes the wheel of a getaway car on new single ‘Red Seated Porsche’

Sarah Morgan has taken the wheel with her energetic single, a joyride through 90s grunge and glam rock titled ‘Red Seated Porsche’.

Capturing the essence of carefree summer vibes, the track sees the Kentucky singer-songwriter take a road trip through neon-lit streets and endless possibilities, as soundtracked by gritty guitars and a free-wheeling spirit.

‘Red Seated Porsche’ opens with the distinct edge of 90s grunge, blasting onto the airwaves with strident electric guitars and bombastic percussion.

Morgan wastes no time ramping up the energy, with propulsive drum rolls and head-thrashing rhythms purpose-built for a mosh pit.

Morgan is clearly at home in this harder, more classic rock sound, singing alongside harsh distortion and thunderous power riffs.

Later, the guitars get even dirtier as the chorus erupts with explosive instrumentation, punctuated by almost metal-sounding vocal ad libs and revelrous punk rock energy.

For all its heavier tendencies, ‘Red Seated Porsche’ also feels refined and polished (it’s a Porsche after all!), as Morgan leans into her glam rock stylings and delivers more melodic flairs.

In these less gritty moments, it’s Morgan’s pristine vocals that shine through, possessing a pop punk sensibility that flits from crisp harmonies to an infectious sneer.

Sunny guitars and finger-click percussion add to this more indie-rock sound, showcasing Morgan’s versatility and ability to deliver a track that feels both nostalgic and contemporary.

“We wanted to create something that you could blast with the windows down,” Morgan explained in a press statement, “It’s about freedom, exhilaration, and living in the moment.”

She tops it all off with some fittingly searing lyrics, which follow Morgan as she flees an experience in the titular getaway car.

It’s an ode to outrunning life’s problems with reckless abandon, as Morgan recounts how “red eyes and tear-stained cheeks fade away in my rear-view.”

For Morgan, a car is just as much a vehicle for her escape as it is a transportive tool; tracing her from dynamic sounds to the bustle of endless streets.

‘Red Seated Porsche’ is the latest in a long string of singles released by Morgan this year, all of which herald her as a boundless creative vision.

Listen to Sarah Morgan’s new single ‘Red Seated Porsche’ below.