Kentucky Owl’s Maighstir Edition: Bourbon gets a Scottish slap and it tastes pretty damn good

When you can’t get to Kentucky, Kentucky can come to you. That’s how transportative Kentucky Owl’s Maighstir Edition is.

Not everyone gets to jet off to their dream whisky havens (thanks, adulting!), but that’s the beauty of the masters– they know how to bottle the essence of a place.

Kentucky Owl’s Maighstir Edition (Maighstir, pronounced “may-stir,” means “master” in Gaelic) is the brainchild of John Rhea and legendary Scotch master blender, Maureen Robinson, and it will blow your whiskey world wide open.

Imagine a classic Kentucky bourbon – all sweet caramel and smooth charm. It’s enough to make you question reality.

That’s the magic of Maighstir Edition. Robinson throws the rulebook out the window, blending four Kentucky bourbons (aged 4-9 years) into a masterpiece that’s more than the sum of its parts.

Nose: Forget the usual bourbon suspects. We’re talking a sweet symphony of malted barley, with a whisper of caramel clinging on for dear life.

Taste: Brace yourself for a spicy rye kick at first, a true bourbon hallmark. But then, Robinson’s magic touch takes over. Wheat and barley weave their way in, creating a smooth, warming sensation that’ll have you saying “aah” in the most luxurious way possible. As the party fades, orange and grapefruit peel peek through, leaving a velvety finish that’s pure satisfaction.

Pro Tip: Ditch the fancy mixers. Maighstir Edition is a masterpiece meant to be enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

This limited-edition collab is a must-try for any whiskey adventurer. It’s a chance to experience bourbon through a Scottish lens, a testament to the power of blending across borders (and across the pond).

So grab a bottle, raise a glass, and get ready for a tastebud trip that’ll leave you wanting more. Just don’t blame us when your passport starts collecting dust.

