Bedlam Rebels deliver alt-rock revelry with new album ‘Losers, Beggars and Lovers’

Bedlam Rebels have shared their latest LP, a riffy alt-rock collection titled ‘Losers, Beggars and Lovers’

The 11-track project marks the San Diego band’s first album since 2021’s ‘Tasteless Minds’, and stays true to their signature of rock and roll twang with the infusion of delicate groovy numbers.

The album begins with the twangy guitar riffs of ‘Born A Masochist’, a classic rock opener that soon erupts into explosive instrumentation and head-thrashing rhythms.

Perhaps the major drawcard of the track is its ear-splitting guitar work courtesy of Dom Gonzales, who provides a screechy backdrop for Sean Macomber raw and unbridled vocal performance.

For all it’s heavier rock flourishes — which later comes to include Blake Dutra thunderous drums and a cathartic chorus — ‘Born A Masochist’ isn’t limited to any one particular sound.

There’s softer elements like fuzzy guitars, and the bridge features a brief moment of almost shoegaze-like quiet before the inevitable eruption of the teeth-baring final chorus.

This spirit of versatility continues on ‘Through The Night’, which coasts on Chris Eaton’s groovy bass and brims with catchy vocal riffs.

Electric guitar flourishes punctuate moments of the track, as Macomber sings of what he’s willing to lose and survival through the night.

Later, on ‘Say Goodbye’, Bedlam Rebels dip into punkier waters with a garage feel and melodic guitar flairs, before ‘Ridin The Line’ showcases an even noisier sound with fast-paced drums and mentions of “free[ing] your mind from your mistakes.”

‘Ridin The Line’ is perhaps the album’s most free-spirited track, with seemingly improvised vocal adlibs and the kind of sound that feels purpose-built for a heaving moshpit.

Elsewhere, ‘Write Me Off’ slows down proceedings with a distinctly groovy feel, coasting on an infectious bassline and funky swagger.

It’s a welcome change of pace that showcases Bedlam Rebel’s broad sonic palette, as they plead with a partner for a second chance.

“Don’t let ‘em burn all your scriptures so you don’t love anymore,” Macomber croons in one of his more versatile performances. Bedlam Rebel’s knack for evocative lyrics is present all throughout the album.

Grungy rock cut ‘Cut Me Loose’ muses on fear and the things we use to numb it, while ‘Killer In My Head’ reflects on the feeling of losing your mind — fitting for the album’s messiest and most unadulterated track.

Bedlam Rebels try their hand at country rock on penultimate track ‘Your Control’, an album standout that coasts on twangy licks and blissful vocal harmonies.

It finds the band at their most vulnerable, singing of the relatable feeling of blaming yourself for the uncontrollability of life atop shimmering hi-hats and a surf rock feel.

Bedlam Rebels’ efforts culminate on ‘Fall To The Ground’, a slower, acoustic-driven cut that features sparse instrumentation and Macomber’s rawest vocals yet.

With the assist only of airy vocal harmonies and plucky strums, the band showcase their equal talent in softer sounds, though it isn’t long before that irresistible classic rock signature returns in the latter half.

What all of it amounts to is an extremely polished and enrapturing record, one that showcases Bedlam Rebels’ versatility and remains a free-wheeling joyride.

Listen to Bedlam Rebels’ latest album ‘Losers, Beggars and Lovers’ below.