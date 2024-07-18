Fresh off their Aussie tour with Teenage Dads, Militarie Gun frontman Ian Shelton swung into Happy Mag to chat about the band’s latest single, “Thought You Were Waving,” and their surprising foray into the world of professional wrestling.

“Thought You Were Waving” lands hot on the heels of Militarie Gun’s sold-out headline dates across Aus and their support stint with Hockey Dad.

The track also follows the band’s blistering “Gun Under The Gun (MFG),” crafted for Post Malone’s WWE 2K24 character entrance. Malone even included Militarie Gun’s “Do It Faster” on his curated playlist for the game’s soundtrack.

“Thought You Were Waving” marks a new era for the Californian outfit. It’s their first fresh offering since their critically-acclaimed debut LP, “Life Under The Gun,” and was co-written with the esteemed Zachary Dawes (Lana Del Rey, Sharon van Etten).

