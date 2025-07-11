Watch: ‘Healthy Shock’ by Bec Sandridge – An exploration of the space between pretty and handsome

Bec Sandridge has dropped Healthy Shock — a blistering new single that’s loud, physical, and dripping with defiance.

Landing just as she kicks off tour dates across Australia, NZ, and the UK/Europe, the track comes armed with a music video featuring the iconic Dykes On Bikes Melbourne, and it’s nothing short of iconic.

“Healthy Shock was born from my obsession with the slipperiness of femininity and butchness—that glimmering space between pretty and handsome that has no real name,” Sandridge explains. “It’s a song about power, desire and pleasure—not the kind we’re handed when we perform masculinity to be taken seriously, but something physical, loud, and free: I wanted it to bruise, bite, and crack open. It’s also the most hands-on I’ve ever been in production too… every noise, every silence carries fingerprints in some way, from the fuzzed-out guitar to the breaths at the end. I wanted to reclaim dyke. Reclaim butch. The feminine. The masculine. Spit. Scream. Break it open. Keep the noise and the mess.”

And the mess is glorious. Healthy Shock channels its rage and joy into pulsing synths, distorted guitars, and a vocal delivery that flickers between seductive and furious. There’s sweat on the walls and lipstick on the mic. It’s punk, it’s pop, and it’s unmistakably queer.

The track is co-produced by Sandridge and Nick Zaharias (May-a, The Buoys), mixed by Grammy-winning Cian Riordan (St. Vincent, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey), and features Emily Retsas (Phoebe Bridgers, Kim Gordon, Boygenius) and Tony Buchen (Tegan and Sara, Smashing Pumpkins).

This is Sandridge at her most hands-on, most liberated, and most unfiltered.

🎥 Watch the official video for Healthy Shock above — a tribute to noise, leather, queerness, and all things ungovernable.

Check out full tour dates here.