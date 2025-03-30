Lana Del Rey’s legal drama with Kim Kardashian heats up as she teases new single ‘Henry, Come On’

Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Suing Lana Del Rey for $1 Million Over Skims Campaign

Lana Del Rey has a packed schedule – between gearing up for the release of her new single Henry, Come On and preparing for the drop of her next album The Right Person Will Stay, the singer-songwriter now allegedly finds herself embroiled in a legal battle with none other than Kim Kardashian.

According to reports, Kardashian is suing Del Rey for a hefty $1 million USD ($1.5 million AUD) over an Instagram ad campaign gone wrong.

The controversy stems from a Valentine’s Day 2024 collaboration between Del Rey and Kardashian’s shapewear empire, Skims, which featured the Born to Die singer in a dreamy, vintage-inspired shoot by acclaimed photographer Nadia Lee Cohen.

The issue? Del Rey reportedly failed to include the mandatory #ad or #sponsored tags on her Instagram posts promoting Skims, a violation of the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Endorsement Guides.

The FTC requires celebrities and influencers to clearly disclose paid partnerships to maintain transparency with consumers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LANA DEL REY (@honeymoon)

The National Advertising Division (NAD) launched an inquiry into Skims’ compliance with these regulations, particularly scrutinizing posts from Del Rey and NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

While Skims argued that the campaign was more of an artistic collaboration than a blatant advertisement, the NAD determined that the posts did not “inherently signal” a paid promotion. As a result, Kardashian’s team reportedly took legal action against Del Rey to ensure compliance and recover potential damages.

Despite the legal drama, Del Rey has remained characteristically silent on the matter, instead focusing on her upcoming music.

She recently teased the single art for Henry, Come On on Instagram, a track from The Right Person Will Stay, which is set to drop on May 21. The black-and-white image, featuring Del Rey in an ethereal lace ensemble, has already sparked major anticipation among fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LANA DEL REY (@honeymoon)

Meanwhile, Skims issued a statement expressing its commitment to advertising transparency: “As a supporter of voluntary industry self-regulation, Skims welcomes the opportunity to work with NAD in upholding high standards of truth and accuracy.

We appreciate NAD’s recognition of the steps Skims has taken to ensure its contracted influencers comply with FTC Endorsement Guides.”

As of now, neither Del Rey, Kardashian, nor Mahomes have publicly addressed the lawsuit. But with the singer set to take the stage at Stagecoach next month, fans are hoping she’ll have more to say – whether in court or through cryptic lyrics in her next album.