Morgan Wallen abruptly exits SNL stage, later posting a message from his private jet “Get me to God’s country”

The Country star’s unexpected walk-off has left fans puzzled

Morgan Wallen pulled a disappearing act on Saturday Night Live this weekend, leaving fans and viewers scratching their heads.

The 31-year-old country superstar, who was the show’s musical guest on March 29, made headlines after he abruptly walked off the stage before the episode’s customary final bows.

Wallen, who performed two tracks from his upcoming album I’m the Problem, appeared alongside host Mikey Madison –fresh off an Oscar win for Anora – during the show’s closing moments.

As the cast gathered to wave the audience goodnight, Wallen leaned in, whispered something to Madison, gave her a quick hug, and then exited Studio 8H without explanation.

The sudden departure fueled speculation, but Wallen didn’t leave fans entirely in the dark. Hours later, he took to Instagram Stories, posting a photo from the runway of his private jet with the caption: “Get me to God’s country.”

The cryptic message only added to the mystery, with fans debating whether it was a reference to his song Country A$$ Shit or simply a sign he was eager to get back to Tennessee.

While neither Wallen nor his team have commented on the unexpected exit, the internet wasted no time in spinning theories. Was it pre-planned? A spontaneous decision? Or just Wallen being Wallen?

This isn’t the first time the country singer has made waves at SNL. In 2020, he was infamously booted from the lineup after breaking COVID-19 protocols, only to be invited back later that season. This time, though, it looks like Wallen left on his own terms.

Whether this was a dramatic stunt or just a case of itchy feet, one thing’s for sure –Morgan Wallen knows how to keep people talking.