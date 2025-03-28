Loose Content chat about their debut EP Costumes, diving into themes of love, guilt, and the challenges of modern society

Today marks a pivotal moment for Melbourne/Naarm-based alt-rock trio Loose Content as they release their debut EP, Costumes

The collection is a raw and powerful exploration of the human condition, navigating themes of love, guilt, environmental collapse, and societal alienation.

Featuring standout tracks like Where The Hollow People Sleep and Pet Alsatian, the EP captures the band’s unflinching approach to confronting personal and global struggles.

In celebration of the release, we caught up with the band to discuss the making of Costumes, their influences, and the themes behind their deeply introspective music.

From their collaboration with legendary producer Nick DiDia to the striking visuals that accompany the EP’s focus track, Tapestry of Life, this is a band with a lot to say – and they’re saying it loud.

Read on for our full interview with Loose Content about their journey and their bold debut.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

LOOSE CONTENT: Today is a big day for us (!) – we released our new EP ‘Costumes’ into the world, a project which has been our sole focus as a band for the past few years now.

Today also marks the announce of our headline tour which will take place in May this year. Other than that, we’re enjoying a few pints as our record spins in the background on VINYL (which is just crazy) in the courtyard of Sam and Aquila’s share-house while we reminisce over the entire journey that has been ‘Costumes’.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live, what do you love about it?

LOOSE CONTENT:We all live in Melbourne/Naarm, moved down as a band from our hometown of Mullumbimby just over a year ago now.

We really love the music scene down here and in particular it’s very inspiring and empowering being around young people who, like us, are having a go in a similar way and are focused on creativity and their artistry.

It really pushes and motivates us to stand out and work hard being thrown in the mix of what feels like 10000 bands that inhabit the city.

HAPPY: Can you share a little bit about the creative process behind Pet Alsatian?

LOOSE CONTENT:‘Pet Alsatian’ has lived and grown with us for a while now. Initially Sam had brought the opening guitar riff to a rehearsal and we jammed it out and grew the form of the song together.

MiLLa then worked on a very juxtaposing set of lyrics which highlight the obscure relationship between the playful and upbeat tune of the melody and the dark themes of its message.

HAPPY: Your EP Costumes covers some big topics like capitalism and climate change. How did these themes come into play while writing?

LOOSE CONTENT: Themes relating to capitalism and climate crisis enter our songwriting very naturally.

As young people it often does feel like these are issues you can’t escape hearing about and contemplating on a daily basis, so exploring the unsettling nature of these harsh realities is a means for us to add our voice to the conversation whilst enabling our inner selves a release of some of the emotional weight that comes with it all.

HAPPY: Nick DiDia produced your EP—how did his experience shape the sound of your music?

LOOSE CONTENT: It was really inspiring and eye opening working with Nick on ‘Costumes’ and we feel very fortunate to have been able to share that experience with him.

We wouldn’t say he shaped the sound of the music per se but he definitely helped us to cultivate our sound and amplify it to a level we didn’t realise was possible prior to our time in the studio with him.

HAPPY: You’ve shared stages with bands like Magic Dirt and Bôa. Any standout moments from those shows?

LOOSE CONTENT: The show we did at Northcote Theatre last year with Bôa was one of the most special shows we’ve done to date – the crowd reaction was completely overwhelming!

There are so many standout live moments for us with Magic Dirt, but the best thing is just how close we have become with them over the last few years. They’ve been so kind and generous and really feel like our rock-mentors of sorts.

HAPPY: Pet Alsatian touches on climate anxiety. What do you want listeners to take away from that?

LOOSE CONTENT: We wanted the song to demonstrate an awareness and perspective around the continued climate catastrophe, but also provide listeners with a sense of hope. Something that’s much needed these days.

HAPPY: Byron Bay to Naarm—how has the move influenced your music and lives over all?

LOOSE CONTENT: The move was pretty big for us, but was definitely needed though. Being in Melbourne has definitely made us work harder and dial in our focus.

There are just so many genuinely great bands doing really cool things here so it makes us keep things fresh and keeps us on our toes.

The music scene is definitely a lot more expansive and experimental compared to in Byron which has definitely had an influence on us, further pushing us to be more innovative and outgoing in within sonic landscapes and songwriting.

HAPPY: What’s next for Loose Content? Any exciting plans or projects on the horizon?

LOOSE CONTENT: Always. We’ve just announced our ‘Costumes’ EP Tour which will take place this May – details on our socials – which is very exciting for us because playing live is the thing that we most enjoy.

There WILL be more music this year which we have already started recording…’Costumes’ is only the beginning!

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

LOOSE CONTENT: Smart music. Dogs. Perfect albums front-to-back. Live bands who rip & ripping live ourselves.