Welcome to Part two of Synth Month at Happy Mag, where we’re exploring the cutting edge of modular synthesis

Synth Month rolls on, and we’re diving into some of the most exciting machines shaping sound in 2025. From the chaotic precision of Frap Tools’ Brenso to the fluid, three-dimensional modulation of Mystic Circuits’ 3DVCA, these synths are pushing boundaries.

Whether you’re after deep analog warmth, digital grit, or hands-on modulation madness, there’s something here to spark your sonic experiments.

best synths - reviews 2025

 

Frap Tools – Brenso

The Frap Tools Brenso isn’t your standard oscillator. So why does it stand out? Well, while it’s an analog oscillator at its core, the depth and complexity of its modulation options and controls lean heavily into the territory of high-level, hybrid synthesis—pushing it beyond what you might expect from a traditional oscillator.

What’s especially smart about Brenso is how it allows you to shape sound with absolute precision, yet still lets you dive into chaos when you want it. The dual sound generation setup works beautifully for classic FM tones, but the independent timbre control lets you take those waves into uncharted territory, transforming clean signals into dense, evolving textures. Whether you’re using the thru-zero FM for subtle harmonic shifts or dialing in raw, aggressive folds, Brenso’s ability to sound smooth or gnarly depends entirely on how you choose to tweak it.

This isn’t just another oscillator – it’s a full-fledged sound engine that can grow with you. It’s intuitive for anyone who’s used to analog FM, but also offers complex possibilities that keep even seasoned patchers engaged. With its intuitive interface and hands-on approach, Brenso delivers an incredibly dynamic, customizable sound experience, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking to push their modular system to new sonic extremes. Whether you’re making basses, leads, or experimental textures, Brenso has the versatility to tackle it all. It’s a powerhouse of sound design that brings endless possibilities into your setup.

best synths - synth month part 2 - happy mag 2025
BRENSO
FRAP TOOLS

 

Mystic Circuits – 3DVCA

The Mystic Circuits 3DVCA isn’t just another VCA. Sure, it does the usual level control tricks, but that’s just scratching the surface. This compact 6HP module turns basic signal routing into a playground of movement, shifting and blending sounds across space with an intuitive three-axis control system. X, Y, and Z parameters let you shape how four VCAs interact, creating fluid, dynamic modulation that feels more like sculpting sound than just mixing it.

It’s got flexibility at its core. Need a quadraphonic panner? Done. Want a dual stereo crossfader? No problem. A mono-to-stereo panner, unity mixer, or just a wild CV processor? It handles all that too. The SUM inputs on each output mean you can daisy-chain multiple 3DVCAs, opening up even deeper mixing possibilities. Whether you’re working with audio or CV, the DC-coupled design ensures everything flows seamlessly.

What makes the 3DVCA special isn’t just its versatility – it’s the way it invites you to think differently about mixing and modulation. Instead of static control, it encourages movement, evolving textures, and spatial shifts that bring life to your patches. It’s not just a VCA. It’s a tool for exploration, perfect for those who want to push their Eurorack setup into new dimensions. 

mystic synths - 3dvca review - synth month hapt mag 2025

3DVCA
MYSTIC CIRCUITS

Mystic Circuits – ANA 2

The ANA 2 update is a total reinvention of Mystic Circuits’ original analog logic processor. It still does all the rectification, mixing, and wave shaping you’d expect, but now it’s got a few new tricks up its sleeve. Three additional outputs, bipolar VCA control, and an improved layout mean more possibilities with fewer headaches.

So, what makes it special? Unlike standard logic modules that just deal with binary gates, ANA 2 works with continuous voltages, letting you morph, bend, and mutate signals in unexpected ways. Plug in two signals and you’ll get nine different outputs, each twisting the inputs into something new. It’s like a wavefolder, rectifier, ring mod, and crossfader all crammed into one small panel.

It’s also a little tamer than its predecessor. The original ANA was notorious for its unpredictable behavior – great if you love happy accidents, less so if you needed precise control. ANA 2 keeps the weirdness but adds refinements that make it more usable. And no, it’s not built for video synthesis anymore, but if you’re more into shaping audio and CV than glitching out your CRT, you won’t miss it.

For the experimental patchers, the signal benders, and the people who don’t think utility modules should be boring, ANA 2 is pure voltage-mangling fun. It takes whatever you throw at it and spits out something entirely different. Just be ready for some surprises.

mystics ana 2 synth review - synth months 2025

ANA 2
MYSTIC CIRCUITS

Bastl Instruments – Neo Trinity

Six channels of LFOs, envelopes, and CV recording. Unipolar and bipolar modes. Quantization. Algorithmic trigger generation. All of this fits into a neatly compact 8HP eurorack module, designed for hands-on performance and deep modulation control.

OK, there’s no sprawling array of knobs, but once you realize Neo Trinity is built for gestural automation and evolving patterns, you’ll see just how much movement you can bring to your patches. Every channel can be recorded in real-time, meaning modulation doesn’t just loop – it breathes. And with a recordable trigger sequencer, your rhythms can shift and mutate with every pass.

Need presets? It’s got them. Want to control everything from a single CV source? The META IN handles global modulation, while dedicated inputs on channels E and F open up even more patching potential. Whether you’re sculpting subtle modulations or sending chaotic waves through your system, Neo Trinity has you covered.

For a module this size, it packs a ridiculous amount of creative potential. Plug it in, start patching, and watch your sounds come to life. This is modulation that moves.

bastl - neo trinity review 2025

NEO TRINITY
BASTL INSTRUMENTS

IK Multimedia – UNO Synth Pro X

The UNO Synth Pro X is the latest addition to the line of IK Multimedia’s analog synth range. Joining the UNO Synth Pro and Pro Desktop at the top of the pile, the Synth Pro X brings a new level of control with 23 dials and 66 buttons, featuring a shift key, allowing a large array of the controls to double up their functions.

The Synth Pro X is housed in a sturdy aluminum faceplate and has a distinctly premium feel for its price point. However, unlike its other Pro counterparts, it lacks a traditional keyboard. Instead employing 12 touch-sensitive buttons for sequencing and note entry, so if you’re looking to get expressive with this synth we’d recommend running a MIDI keyboard alongside it.

At its core, the Synth Pro X packs three analog oscillators, which all allow for continuous morphing between triangle, saw, and pulse waveforms. Giving the ability of pulse width modulation, frequency modulation, and ring modulation. Making it a seriously versatile sound design tool.

The Synth Pro X features three effects, reverb, delay, and analog drive all help bring extra dimensions to your sonic palette. The balanced stereo outputs, MIDI, USB, CV/Gate, and a mono audio input make it a flexible studio and live performance tool.

Don’t let the extensive controls scare you if you’re new to the synth world. IK Multimedia have packed 256 incredible presets, which even make use of the step sequencer. Instantly throwing inspiring ideas your way – you may even catch a few recognisable melodies in there.

The UNO Synth Pro X is a real power house analog synth with deep modulation, hands-on controls, and dual filters. While its touch-based input may not suit everyone, its sound quality and connectivity make it a versatile choice for both beginners and experienced musicians.

ik multi media synth - uno review 2025
UNO SYNTH PRO X
IK MULTIMEDIA

Ploytec – PL2

What if we told you there’s a synth that fits in the palm of your hand, runs on MIDI power, and delivers some of the filthiest, most characterful digital sounds you’ve ever heard? Sounds too good to be true, right? But that’s exactly what the Ploytec PL2 does.

With its digital PWM synthesis, switchable 12-bit and 8-bit modes, and paraphonic capability, the PL2 isn’t just another pocket-sized gimmick – it’s a proper synth. There are no knobs, no sliders, no hands-on controls whatsoever. Everything is done via MIDI CCs, which might sound intimidating at first. But once you get past that, this little box becomes a playground of digital chaos, lo-fi textures, and chiptune madness.

Polytec also has a second model, the PL2 Leukos, which comes in a starkly contrasting white colour. The difference in the Leukos being it has a MIDI out, unlike the PL2’s MIDI in, and is controlled exclusively via USB. 

Whether you’re after screaming digital weirdness, crunchy retro game sounds, or just something unexpected, the PL2 delivers in spades. It’s not a synth for everyone, but if you love MIDI programming and enjoy pushing tiny machines to their limits, you’re going to have a blast. It’s small, it’s weird, and it sounds like nothing else in its price range.

 

ploytec - synth month review - happy mag 2025

PL2
PLOYTEC