Ploytec – PL2
What if we told you there’s a synth that fits in the palm of your hand, runs on MIDI power, and delivers some of the filthiest, most characterful digital sounds you’ve ever heard? Sounds too good to be true, right? But that’s exactly what the Ploytec PL2 does.
With its digital PWM synthesis, switchable 12-bit and 8-bit modes, and paraphonic capability, the PL2 isn’t just another pocket-sized gimmick – it’s a proper synth. There are no knobs, no sliders, no hands-on controls whatsoever. Everything is done via MIDI CCs, which might sound intimidating at first. But once you get past that, this little box becomes a playground of digital chaos, lo-fi textures, and chiptune madness.
Polytec also has a second model, the PL2 Leukos, which comes in a starkly contrasting white colour. The difference in the Leukos being it has a MIDI out, unlike the PL2’s MIDI in, and is controlled exclusively via USB.
Whether you’re after screaming digital weirdness, crunchy retro game sounds, or just something unexpected, the PL2 delivers in spades. It’s not a synth for everyone, but if you love MIDI programming and enjoy pushing tiny machines to their limits, you’re going to have a blast. It’s small, it’s weird, and it sounds like nothing else in its price range.
