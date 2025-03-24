Looking for a kick drum module that doesn’t just thump but absolutely slams? The Erica Synths Hexinverter Mutant Bassdrum is a no-compromise powerhouse, delivering everything from deep, subby pulses to distorted, overdriven madness – all in a single module.

This isn’t just another 808 clone. While it takes inspiration from the classic TR-808, it goes far beyond, with CV control over pitch and decay, a built-in overdrive circuit, and an accent input for added dynamics. Whether you want clean, punchy kicks or gritty, industrial-style bass drums, this module delivers with serious low-end presence and flexibility.

The drive section is where things really get wild, pushing your kicks into aggressive, blown-out territory. It’s perfect for techno, industrial, or anything that needs extra weight and character. With snappy transients, deep bass, and plenty of room for tweaking, the Mutant Bassdrum is far more than just a simple drum voice – it’s a sculptable instrument in its own right.

If you want a kick module that can shake the room, cut through a mix, and get downright nasty when needed, this is it. Simple, powerful, and capable of absolute devastation.