Erica Synths – Hexinverter Mutant Snare
A solid analog body, a snappy noise layer, and just the right amount of shaping, all the makings of a great snare sound. Now, what if you could voltage-control all of it and take your snare beyond the usual drum machine sounds? That’s exactly what the Mutant Snare is all about.
You’ve got analog bridged-T sinewave oscillators, the same circuit responsible for that unmistakable 808 snare thump. But instead of just dialing in a static sound, you get a tone control to blend between two sine waves and a shell pitch knob to fine-tune the character of the drum.
Then there’s the snappy section, where things get wild. A white noise generator injects texture into the snare, and if you’re feeling experimental, you can feed in your own sound source for even more unique results. Decay? Fully voltage-controlled.
To top it all off, the analog filter shapes the tone even further, with selectable high-pass or band-pass modes, voltage-controlled cutoff, and three levels of resonance—from subtle warmth to self-oscillating chaos.
Whether you need classic punch or modular madness, the Mutant Snare delivers. It’s a drum module, but also a percussion synth waiting to be pushed to the extreme.
