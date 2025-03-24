[gtranslate]

Welcome to Synth Month at Happy Mag, where we’re exploring the cutting edge of modular synthesis

This month we’re delving into some of the most exciting and innovative gear currently shaping the future of sound design.

First up: the Erica Synths Hexinverter Mutant series, a powerful collection of modules offering everything from punchy percussion to experimental textures. Whether shaping a precise kick or exploring new sonic territory, these units provide endless possibilities for producers. As well as some unique digital polyphonic synths from Slovenian company HEX. Let’s dive in.

Erica Synths – Hexinverter Mutant Bassdrum

Looking for a kick drum module that doesn’t just thump but absolutely slams? The Erica Synths Hexinverter Mutant Bassdrum is a no-compromise powerhouse, delivering everything from deep, subby pulses to distorted, overdriven madness – all in a single module.

This isn’t just another 808 clone. While it takes inspiration from the classic TR-808, it goes far beyond, with CV control over pitch and decay, a built-in overdrive circuit, and an accent input for added dynamics. Whether you want clean, punchy kicks or gritty, industrial-style bass drums, this module delivers with serious low-end presence and flexibility.

The drive section is where things really get wild, pushing your kicks into aggressive, blown-out territory. It’s perfect for techno, industrial, or anything that needs extra weight and character. With snappy transients, deep bass, and plenty of room for tweaking, the Mutant Bassdrum is far more than just a simple drum voice – it’s a sculptable instrument in its own right.

If you want a kick module that can shake the room, cut through a mix, and get downright nasty when needed, this is it. Simple, powerful, and capable of absolute devastation.

Erica Synths- Hexinverter Mutant HiHats

If you’re looking to add some percussive bite and sharpness to your drum setup, the Erica Synths Hexinverter Mutant Hi-Hats are exactly what you need. Based on the legendary TR-808, these aren’t your regular old hi-hats – they bring cutting, metallic clangs and crisp, snappy closures that can cut through any mix.

The module generates open and closed hi-hat sounds that can be synthesized with almost any sound source via the external audio input. Both the open and closed hi-hat sounds can be controlled can be shaped independently, giving you total control over the timbre and dynamics. Throw in the decay control for the closed hats, and you can dial in that perfect staccato or let them ring out a little longer for more variation.

The VCA drive circuit adds an edge to the sound, letting you push those hi-hats into gritty, aggressive territory or leave them clean and sharp. Whether you’re after precision or wild, crunchy textures, the Mutant Hi-Hats bring an exciting level of versatility and character.

If you want hi-hats with punch, character, and the ability to really stand out, this module has you covered. It’s clean, dynamic, and full of attitude.

ERICA SYNTHS – Hexinverter Mutant Claps

What makes the perfect clap sound? Other than someone clapping of course. A noise generator, a bit of filtering, some envelope shaping, and just the right amount of reverb. Simple, right? Now, what if we told you the Mutant Clap takes that classic TR-909 clap and transforms it into a fully modular, voltage-controlled percussion powerhouse!

At its core, this module is a Linear Feedback Shift Register (LFSR) noise oscillator, meaning you’re not just getting a single clap sound—you’re getting a dynamic, sculptable percussion tool. Pitch control over the noise source lets you go from crisp electronic snaps to noisy, chiptune-like textures. The sustain control can stretch those claps into longer bursts of sound, or even turn them into an abstract synth voice when paired with an external input. And yes, you can process any sound source through the Mutant Clap to create totally unique percussive effects.

Then there’s the built-in reverb, with voltage-controlled decay that ranges from short, tight hits to long, washy tails. A drive control lets you push things from clean and snappy to heavily saturated and aggressive, while the bandpass filter cutoff fine-tunes the tone.

It’s a clap module, sure – but it’s also a full-fledged sound design tool. Whether you need classic drum machine hits or experimental textures, the Mutant Clap delivers.

Erica Synths – Hexinverter Mutant Snare

A solid analog body, a snappy noise layer, and just the right amount of shaping, all the makings of a great snare sound. Now, what if you could voltage-control all of it and take your snare beyond the usual drum machine sounds? That’s exactly what the Mutant Snare is all about.

You’ve got analog bridged-T sinewave oscillators, the same circuit responsible for that unmistakable 808 snare thump. But instead of just dialing in a static sound, you get a tone control to blend between two sine waves and a shell pitch knob to fine-tune the character of the drum.

Then there’s the snappy section, where things get wild. A white noise generator injects texture into the snare, and if you’re feeling experimental, you can feed in your own sound source for even more unique results. Decay? Fully voltage-controlled.

To top it all off, the analog filter shapes the tone even further, with selectable high-pass or band-pass modes, voltage-controlled cutoff, and three levels of resonance—from subtle warmth to self-oscillating chaos.

Whether you need classic punch or modular madness, the Mutant Snare delivers. It’s a drum module, but also a percussion synth waiting to be pushed to the extreme.

Erica Synths- Hexinverter Mutant Rimshot

Three different oscillator modes. A multimode filter. Pretty sweet, right? Now, what if we told you this rimshot can go from classic 909-style snappy highs to deep, punchy lows, and even add claves to the mix – all in a compact 10HP module, powered by your Eurorack system?

OK, there’s no onboard sequencer or drum machine functionality, but once you realize the Mutant Rimshot is designed to be fully modular, you’ll be amazed by how much control you have over your percussive hits. From voltage-controlled pitch modulation to filter cutoff, this module lets you tweak every little detail to create dynamic, evolving sounds. 

And just when you think it couldn’t get any more versatile, you can feed external signals into the filter for even more sonic experimentation. Need classic rimshots for your techno track? Got it. Want bright claves for your drum kit? Check. Need something more experimental? It’s all there.

For the size and the price, the Mutant Rimshot gives you an insane amount of creative control – pound for pound, this little percussion powerhouse punches well above its weight.

Erica Synths – Drum Mixer Lite

Need a compact, no-fuss way to mix your modular drum setup? The Erica Synths Drum Mixer Lite takes the essential features of the full-sized Drum Mixer and distills them into a smaller, streamlined package—six channels, level controls, a compressor, and a clean stereo output. No EQ, no panning, just pure, high-headroom mixing designed to keep your percussion punchy and distortion-free.

The built-in compressor on the master output, complete with a release control, is a game-changer, adding weight and cohesion to your drum mix without the need for extra modules. Everything stays tight, loud, and clear, making it perfect for live performance or streamlined studio setups.

Sure, you won’t get the deep mixing flexibility of a full-featured mixer, but that’s not the point. This is about speed, efficiency, and great sound without overcomplicating things. If you need a reliable, space-saving drum mixer for your Eurorack system, this little box delivers exactly what you need – and nothing you don’t.

HEX – Cor

The HEX cor is built from a company philosophy aiming at creating didactic, affordable, portable and intuitive electronic devices that cross the boundaries of music-making, play and education. The cor succeeds in this with its clean, simple to understand design, which allows users to make the experience as simple or complex as they’d like.

Boasting five dials, nine golden touch pads, a record button, and sync switch, the cor has a fairly simple interface. The first three dials control the octave, waveform and decay of the unit. You’ll want to read the manual for this one, with hidden controls allowing for selectable scales and automation. The bottom two dials are your length and speed, which combined with the record button allows you to loop record melodies of up to 256 steps, that can later be tempo adjusted.

All of this is controllable by the nine golden touch pads which instantly invites creation, allowing for inputs such as sliding multiple fingers across the pads simultaneously to create truly unique soundscapes.

The HEX cor is available in an assembled model or, if you’d like to save some coins and assemble the synth yourself, it comes in a DIY outfit for slightly less money.

HEX – Lag

Lag isn’t just a sound processor – it’s a digital playground for sonic mischief! Plug in your signal, crank the gain, and let the circular buffer delay work its magic. With four dials gain, rate, spread, and feed, you can shape your sound into deep drones, glitchy stutters, warped echoes, or wild pitch shifts. Rate tweaks the sampling speed, while the spread adjusts the virtual “tape heads” for unique delay effects. Crank up feed to get that feedback going!

If you’re wanting some hands on control, you can tap the golden touch pads for expressive, wobbly vibrato effects. Need instant chaos? Push the button in the centre for freeze/stutter mode. And if that’s not enough, there’s a secret secondary mode that turns Lag into a gritty pitch-shifter!

 

HEX – Row

This beast of a filter has two independent channels, each armed with gain, resonant, and frequency knobs, plus a sneaky center sidechain control for dynamic movement. Feed your audio into inputs, tweak the gain (which can amplify up to 20x!), and watch the filter morph, oscillate, and distort in unexpected ways. If you want low-pass or band-pass filtering there’s a flip switch side-mounted onto the unit.

The golden touch pads let you manually reroute audio and control voltages, adding an extra layer of hands-on fun. But the real secret weapon? The sidechain feature, which makes one channel modulate the other for pumping ducking effects or gated madness.

Experiment with feedback loops, serial filtering, or parallel stereo processing for endless sonic possibilities. Whether you want smooth filtering or absolute chaos, this is a real playground for sound designers.

