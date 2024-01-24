[gtranslate]

Pro Audio Gear List

Music gear is continually evolving, with new technologies and designs emerging every year, and 2023 is no exception.

The world of music gear is a constantly shifting landscape, with some makers staying true to the roots while others fearlessly explore new territories. This year has seen some groundbreaking releases that cater to every taste.

But it’s not just classic gear that’s popular – the innovative minds at Teenage Engineering are shattering the mold with their intuitive Pocket Operator series. Whether you’re a gearhead or musician, there’s something for everyone in the world of audio in 2023.

 

 

Heritage Audio: i73® PRO USB-C Interfaces

Heritage Audio introduces the i73® PRO family, The first-ever USB-C driven interfaces with built-in Class A 73-style preamps. Offering varying I/O options between the 3 models and onboard DSP. All are housed in a beautiful Neve-styled design.

If you’re looking for a modern workhorse with preamps modelled for perfection, this might just be the perfect choice for you.

BUY HERE

i73 Audio Interface

 

HERITAGE AUDIO
i73® PRO USB-C Interfaces

SPL: Vitalizer MK3-T

The all new “SPL Vitalizer Mk3-T” now comes in a sleek black design with a higher internal audio voltage of 18+ V. This results in a much better sonic fingerprint and is sure to impress.

This update to a well worn classic is a welcomed addition for both new and existing fans. 

BUY HERE

 

SPL
VITALIZER MK3-T