New Music Friday featuring TOKiMONSTA, Surprise Chef, Legal Noise, and Loose Content

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

From electronic innovators to punk agitators, this week’s New Music Friday is stacked with artists pushing boundaries and setting fire to expectations.

Whether it’s TOKiMONSTA blurring genre lines, TRILLA making manifestation sound electric, or Hilltop Hoods proving they still have more to say, every release on this list demands attention. Let’s get into it.

TOKiMONSTA

TOKiMONSTA has never been one to colour inside the lines, and her latest singles only reinforce her status as an architect of genre-fluid soundscapes. ‘Lucky U’ featuring Gavin Turek, out today, is a shimmering, beat-driven kaleidoscope, balancing dreamlike melodies with rhythmic elasticity.

Meanwhile, ‘Feel It,’ her electrifying collaboration with LA duo grouptherapy., is a high-voltage fusion of house and hip-hop, backed by a kaleidoscopic video. Both tracks set the stage for Eternal Reverie, her upcoming studio album dropping March 7 via Young Art Records—a release that promises to push sonic boundaries even further.

TRILLA

Hailing from Yugambeh/Gold Coast, TRILLA knows how to craft an anthem for those chasing the rush of their own momentum. Her latest single, ‘Slipstream,’ is a dynamic, layered fusion of static percussion, grumbling bass, and crystalline guitar riffs that crest into a sweeping, chant-worthy chorus.

Produced and mixed by Scott French, the track distills TRILLA’s ethos of movement and manifestation—lyrically meditating on life’s flow state and the power of intention. The track precedes two coveted support slots for Odette, solidifying TRILLA as a force on the rise.

Hilltop Hoods

After a quiet stretch, Australian hip-hop mainstays Hilltop Hoods storm back with ‘The Gift,’ featuring soul-drenched vocals from Larrakia artist Marlon. The single, released via Island Records Australia/Universal, is a rich, textured return that threads personal storytelling with the group’s signature wit and depth.

Marlon’s smooth, Leon Bridges-esque tone nestles perfectly into the Hoods’ cinematic production, offering a sound both nostalgic and rejuvenated. Paired with a poignant Richard Coburn-directed video, ‘The Gift’ is a love letter to music’s familial roots—a track that cements Hilltop Hoods’ ability to evolve while staying unmistakably themselves.

Loose Content

Loose Content have dropped a sonic molotov wrapped in sugar. Their debut EP Costumes, produced by Nick DiDia (RATM, Powderfinger), pairs biting lyrical commentary with shimmering alt-rock hooks.

The latest single, ‘Pet Alsatian,’ is a frenetic, high-energy gut punch—its bright, buoyant sound masks a darker undercurrent of climate anxiety and societal malaise. Channeling Patti Smith’s poetic rebellion and PJ Harvey’s raw power, the Melbourne/Naarm band crafts anthems for the disillusioned. SXSW showcases, UK support slots, and a coast-spanning tour only reinforce their meteoric trajectory.

Rich Delinquent

Rich Delinquent shifts into high gear with ‘Black LaFerrari,’ a sleek, high-stakes collision of pop, R&B, and experimental hip-hop that pulses with late-night intensity. Teaming up with FRVRFRIDAY and Starr Adara, he crafts a neon-drenched fever dream where desire and danger share the driver’s seat.

The track’s ethereal electronic flourishes and brooding production amplify its reckless, adrenaline-fueled lyricism—“Heavy on the gas because I think I want to crash with you.”

It’s an evocative lead single for Delinquent’s upcoming mixtape, a project that promises a kaleidoscopic fusion of genre-hopping ambition. If “Black LaFerrari” is any indication, we’re in for a ride through stark emotional terrain, where each track builds upon the last to form a cinematic, boundary-pushing vision. Expect bold turns, unexpected detours, and a soundscape designed for those who thrive in the fast lane.

Ripship

New Zealand’s Ripship are the sonic equivalent of stepping into an interdimensional wormhole. Their nine-track LP Crawling Chorus, out today, is a heady cocktail of psych-rock, krautrock, and sci-fi narratives.

From the woozy, interstellar funk of ‘Utopia’ to the hypnotic, post-punk pulse of ‘Debugger,’ the album is a fever dream of shifting tempos and reality-bending soundscapes. Crawling Chorus is all the proof you need that Ripship know how to construct alternate sonic realities.

Surprise Chef

Melbourne’s instrumental maestros Surprise Chef are back with Superb, their latest album due May 16 via Big Crown Records. To set the stage, they drop ‘Bully Ball,’ a slick, slow-burning groove that marries moody glockenspiels, wah-drenched guitars, and a hefty dose of 90s hip-hop inspiration.

It’s head-nodding jazz-funk that sways between cinematic and club-ready. Think early Neptunes meets Just Blaze, with a nod to the bruising physicality of 90s NBA legends. Surprise Chef continue their reign as crate-digging connoisseurs of groove, always unearthing new ways to make you move.

Pete Ross & The Sapphire

Pete Ross & The Sapphire return after five years with ‘This Is War,’ a brooding, roots-rock meditation on global unrest and personal reckoning. With gritty guitars, a stomping rhythm, and a dose of outlaw melancholia, the single signals a new sonic chapter for the band.

Now based in Sydney after a decade in Europe, the group has evolved, bringing in fresh energy via guitarist Matt Allison (Spurs For Jesus) and drummer Lisa Mosse. This is protest music with bite—an unflinching look at the world through a lens of dusty Americana and raw rock ‘n’ roll.

Cactus For Breakfast

Berlin-based indie surf rock outfit Cactus For Breakfast are here to soundtrack your questionable decisions. Their latest single, ‘Cigarette,’ dropping Feb 4, is a wry, freewheeling anthem about embracing bad habits and fleeting moments.

Sun-drenched guitar licks, groovy basslines, and a cheeky lyrical wink make for a track that balances recklessness with charm. It’s a love letter to indulgence, delivered with a knowing smirk.

Miarmar

Eora live-electronic powerhouse Miarmar channels vulnerability into groove with ‘Work It Out,’ their latest single via Rupert George. A lush, synth-driven journey through tension and release, the track fuses introspective lyrics with an infectious, dancefloor-ready pulse.

It’s a sonic mantra for anyone who’s ever needed to step back, breathe, and trust the process. Blurring the line between indie-pop and electronic catharsis, Miarmar continue to carve a space where emotion meets movement.

Jefferson Pitcher

After years lost in experimental soundscapes, Jefferson Pitcher returns with something grand and deeply human. ‘The Crane’ is indie rock at its most expansive—New Order basslines, The National’s brooding pulse, and a sense of storytelling that soars.

It’s a song that feels weightless yet grounded, a reminder that great songwriting can still hit like a gut punch.

Bakers Eddy

Aotearoa’s Bakers Eddy are back with ‘Manners Street,’ a bright, nostalgic single that marks the first taste of their forthcoming EP. After a year of touring and self-reflection, the Naarm-based band channels their New Zealand roots into this deeply autobiographical track, set to resonate with anyone who’s felt the tug of home.

“It’s a tribute to OUR Wellington,” says frontman Ciarann Babbington, echoing the band’s journey from love, loss, and disconnection. The cathartic anthem arrives ahead of their SXSW and New Colossus performances, and with a sound as raw as it is reflective, it’s the most ‘Bakers Eddy’ song yet.

Circu5

Years in the making, Clockwork Tulpa marks a new chapter for Circu5. Steve Tilling’s battle with Long Covid might have slowed things down, but the result is something defiant.

With Mark Kilminster and Lee Moulding now in the fold, the band expands their sound without losing their edge. The mystery of ‘Grady’ remains, but the real story is one of perseverance—of music as both refuge and revolution.

Legal Noise

Wrapping up this weeks New Music Friday, we saved the best for last. Sometimes, the best punk songs come with the least pretension. ‘Looking At You’ is garage-punk at its most vital—raw, real, and ready to leave a mark.

With new collaborators Andrew Swayze and Michael Lindquist in the mix, Legal Noise find a new kind of energy, one that feels both reckless and refined. This isn’t just catharsis; it’s a battle cry.

Bring it on.

