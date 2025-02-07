Timothée Chalamet makes his Billboard debut following Bob Dylan Biopic

The soundtrack for ‘A Complete Unknown’ has earned Timothée Chalamet his first ever appearance on the billboards album charts

Like a rolling stone, Timothée Chalamet has rolled his way into the billboard album charts for his debut on the soundtrack for ‘A Complete Unknown’.

Timothée’s performance as the main character in Bob Dylan’s new biopic film has swept over the globe.

And the recent release of the film’s soundtrack seems to have had a similar effect.

Coming off an absolutely generational run from appearances as Paul Atreides in the ‘Dune’ series as well as the titular Willy Wonka.

Timothée seems to be one of the world’s biggest stars at the moment, and his most recent role has been no step down.

Becoming a viral sensation and global smash hit, ‘A Complete Unknown’ is a film for the ages.

With an all star cast including, Edward Norton and Boyd Holbrook, playing their respective roles of Pete Seeger and Johnny Cash.

Also included in the film is Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, a star of the film who features in the viral song ‘It Ain’t Me Babe’ alongside Chalamet’s Bob Dylan.

Along with many of Dylan’s coveted live performance covers, the album includes many of Dylan’s top hits reimagined with Chalamet’s eerily similar vocals.

Most notable tracks like; ‘Tambourine Man’, ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ and ‘Like A Rolling Stone’.

Also among the fray are Chalamet’s costars, particularly Boyd Holbrook’s version of Johnny Cash’s ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ in a captivating performance.

Chalamet’s only other entry on any Billboard tally came with ‘Pure Imagination’ from Wonka, spending one week on the TikTok Billboard top 50.

For those who might’ve missed it, ‘A Complete Unknown’ is still in theatres and you can read a little bit more about it here.

And don’t forget to go have a listen to the ‘A Complete Unknown’ soundtrack below.