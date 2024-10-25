The Original score for ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ has just been released

As we have ventured into spooky season, it seems fitting that we now have a new soundtrack to those creepy late-night walks

That soundtrack comes in the shape of a brand new score from Tim Burton‘s hit sequel ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’.

Having been reunited with a returning cast, including a grown-up Winona Ryder and Beetlejuice himself, Michael Keaton.

One reunion that may have gone over your head, however, is his return to working with composer Danny Elfman.

Elfman and Burton have collaborated quite frequently over the years, notably on the previous Beetlejuice (1988) and on Burton’s fan favourite, Edward Scissorhands.

The two have a plethora of films together and are suitable matches for each other’s style.

Tim Burton’s gothic allure and cinematography work elegantly alongside Danny Elfman’s creepy and quirky compositions.

The all-new original score for ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ encapsulates the whimsy and wonder of the world Burton has created.

And has also extended off the original film to adapt to the times, songs like ‘Selfies Gone Wrong’ being a testament to that.

The Burton films have a great reputation for world-building but are also revered for their contribution to composed soundtrack music.

To attain this, Danny Elfman has had four Oscar Nominations over his years as a composer.

Not to mention he has also worked on some of the most popular fantasy-comedy films of the last century.

And just in case you are one of those ‘in hand’ types of music enjoyers, Waxwork Records will be releasing their LP vinyl and CDs early next year.

Printed on coloured vinyl with artwork from the renowned Phantom City Creative.

So get ready for your new Halloween soundtrack, whether you’re digging into the popcorn or stuffing your face with candy.

Here is the ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ official soundtrack below.