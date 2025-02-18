Check out the first trailer for ‘Sister Midnight’- Soundtracked by Paul Banks of Interpol

Interpol’s Paul Banks has recently been announced as the master behind the soundtrack for Dark Comedy film ‘Sister Midnight’

There is a new trailer out for the British/Indian dark comedy film ‘Sister Midnight’, and it has a soundtrack for the ages.

The dark comedy film stars Radhika Apte, and centres around a small-town misfit who arrives in Mumbai and finds the life of a Unit Housewife unsuitable for her.

It is written and directed by London-based Indian filmmaker Karan Kandhari and has already secured an absolute stunner of a soundtrack artist.

Recently it was announced that the film would be soundtracked by Paul Banks of the American indie-rock band Interpol.

Banks, known for his brooding baritone and atmospheric compositions, seems the perfect fit for this cross-cultural tale of isolation and self-discovery.

The trailer showcases his distinctive sound, featuring haunting melodies and textured soundscapes that perfectly complement the film’s darkly comedic tone.

This marks Banks’ first full film soundtrack, though he has previously contributed individual tracks to other productions.

“I was drawn to the project because of its unique perspective on feeling like an outsider,” Banks commented in a recent interview.

The collaboration came about after Kandhari, a long-time Interpol fan, reached out to Banks directly with early footage from the film.

“I always heard Paul’s voice in my head while writing the screenplay,” Kandhari revealed.

“His music captures that perfect balance of darkness and beauty that I wanted for ‘Sister Midnight’.”

The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before its wider release next spring.

So go show the new trailer a little bit of love, and if you want to brush up on your Interpol listening check out their spotify below.