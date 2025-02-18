Sigur Rós Drop Extra Orchestral Tour Dates After Selling Out in Record Time

Sigur Rós fans, you asked, and they delivered – the Icelandic Post-Punk legends have added extra dates

After their highly anticipated Australian orchestral tour sold out almost instantly, Secret Sounds and Double J have swooped in with two extra dates to keep the love alive.

The Icelandic post-rock legends are now set to play a second night in Adelaide at the AEC Theatre with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra on Friday, 16 May, and a third Melbourne show at the Palais Theatre with the Royal Melbourne Philharmonic Orchestra on Wednesday, 21 May.

With ÁTTA already sending shivers down spines, this tour is shaping up to be nothing short of celestial. Sigur Rós’ signature dreamlike sound paired with the grandeur of a full orchestra? Absolute bliss. Jónsi’s soaring falsetto, their lush, cinematic compositions, and the weight of a live symphony? It’s going to be something special.

Tickets for the originally announced shows—including back-to-back Melbourne gigs at Hamer Hall and packed-out nights in Adelaide and Brisbane—were snapped up in no time. If history repeats, these fresh dates won’t last long either.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale at 11am AEDT / 10:30am ACDT on Tuesday, 18 February via secretsounds.com.

Sigur Rós Australian Orchestral Tour 2025

Fri 16 May – AEC Theatre, Adelaide [NEW SHOW]

Sat 17 May – AEC Theatre, Adelaide [SOLD OUT]

Mon 19 May – Hamer Hall, Melbourne [SOLD OUT]

Tue 20 May – Hamer Hall, Melbourne [SOLD OUT]

Wed 21 May – Palais Theatre, Melbourne [NEW SHOW]

Fri 23 May – Venue TBA, Sydney*

Sat 24 May – Venue TBA, Sydney*

Sun 25 May – Venue TBA, Sydney*

Tue 27 May – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane [SOLD OUT]

Wed 28 May – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane*

(Not promoted by Secret Sounds & Double J)

Don’t sleep on this—these tickets won’t stick around.