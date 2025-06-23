AC/DC announce POWER UP Australian Tour with Amyl and The Sniffers

Clear your November and December calendars, because the loudest band in the land is coming home

Rock royalty AC/DC have just announced their long-awaited return to Australian stages for the first time in nearly a decade, bringing their 2025 POWER UP Tour to stadiums across the country.

And just to sweeten the deal, they’ll be joined by none other than Amyl and the Sniffers, the high-voltage Aussie punks who’ll be matching the energy amp for amp.

After tearing through Europe and North America with a staggering 2 million tickets already sold, the legends are heading back to where it all began—ready to light up Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane.

The tour shares its name with the band’s 2020 album POWER UP, a chart-topping tribute to the late Malcolm Young that dominated 20+ countries, scored Grammy nods, and reminded everyone exactly why AC/DC are still the blueprint for modern rock ‘n’ roll.

From their first ever gig at Sydney’s Chequers Nightclub in 1973 to selling over 200 million albums worldwide, AC/DC are, simply, the biggest and best to ever do it. Back in Black? Always. Still in charge? Absolutely.

TOUR DATES

Melbourne – Wed 12 Nov, MCG (on sale 1pm local via TICKETEK)

Sydney – Fri 21 Nov, Accor Stadium (on sale 9am local via TICKETEK)

Adelaide – Sun 30 Nov, bp Grand Final (on sale 10am local via TICKETMASTER)

Perth – Thurs 4 Dec, Optus Stadium (on sale 1pm local via TICKETEK)

Brisbane – Sun 14 Dec, Suncorp Stadium (on sale 11am local via TICKETEK)

TICKETS

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 26 June. Visit tegvanegmond.com for full info and staggered release times.