Review: We had a little look at the MicroFX Refiner

Getting a mix to sound polished, cohesive, and ready can often feel like a relentless, endless balancing act.

EQ here, a bit of compression there, some saturation, and a final limiter to bring it all together.

MicroFX Refiner aims to simplify that process, acting as an all-in-one finishing tool to add the final bit of glue, shine, and depth to your mix. But does it actually deliver? Let’s take a closer look.

Right off the bat, Refiner’s interface is clean and simple, making it easy to dive in and start shaping your sound. The three main controls—Emphasis, Width, and Clarity—give you instant control over tone and space, while the mode selector lets you switch between Gentle, Wide, and Punchy settings.

Gentle keeps things smooth and natural, Wide expands the stereo image without sounding artificial, and Punchy adds weight and presence, making it ideal for drums and bass-heavy tracks.

A standout feature is the X|Y pad, which lets you tweak loudness and tonal character with a simple drag of your mouse. Move it one way, and your mix tightens up. Move it another, and you get some added grit and crunch—perfect for guitars, synths, and drums that need extra bite.

When testing Refiner on a full mix, it added a nice final polish, bringing a sense of clarity and cohesion without over-processing. On a drum bus, it glued everything together while adding a bit more weight, making the transients feel punchier without squashing dynamics.

On synths, the Width control really helped certain elements pop, adding dimension without introducing phasing issues.

One of the best parts of using Refiner is how quick and easy it is to get results. The preset system offers a solid selection of starting points, and from there, it’s simple to tweak things to taste.

If you’re after a tool that speeds up your workflow without making you dive into deep settings, this is a major plus.

MicroFX Refiner is one of those plugins that instantly makes a mix sound better. It won’t replace a full mastering chain, but for quick mix finishing, enhancing stems, and adding that extra bit of magic, it’s a fantastic tool to have.

At $39 for a limited time, it’s an absolute steal. If you’re already using other MicroFX plugins, you can grab it for even less. For anyone looking to make their mixes sound more polished without overcomplicating things, Refiner is well worth checking out.

For more information visit their site here.