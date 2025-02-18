Yours & Owls Will be the First NSW Festival to Introduce Pill Testing

There has been lots of talk around the possible introduction of pill testing, and it seems to have come to fruition

In what has been an incredibly heavily debated topic over the last few weeks, pill testing has finally been introduced to NSW festivals.

Its first run will be at this year’s Yours & Owls festival, running from the 1st to the 2nd of March.

The landmark decision comes after years of advocacy from harm reduction experts, medical professionals, and festival organizers.

The pilot program will be conducted in partnership with expert testing organizations and medical staff, providing festival-goers with a confidential service to check the contents of their substances.

NSW Health Minister has emphasized that this initiative does not condone drug use but rather acknowledges the reality of festival culture and prioritizes harm reduction.

The program will be staffed by qualified chemists and healthcare professionals who can provide accurate, real-time information about substances and potential risks.

Similar programs have shown promising results in other Australian territories and internationally.

The ACT’s pill testing trials at Groovin the Moo festival resulted in many attendees choosing to dispose of their substances after receiving concerning test results.

Festival organizers believe this proactive approach will help prevent drug-related emergencies and potentially save lives.

The Yours & Owls team has worked closely with local authorities and health officials to ensure the testing facility meets all safety and privacy requirements.

The program will be closely monitored and evaluated to assess its effectiveness and potential implementation at other NSW music festivals.

Medical teams will collect anonymous data to help inform future harm reduction strategies.

It’s a welcome addition to the Festival culture, aimed at making these events a safe and enjoyable experience for all patrons.

So if you’re going to Yours & Owls and that’s your jam, go get your gear checked just to be safe.

Check out the official announcement from Yours & Owls below.