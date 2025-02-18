Nick Cave wants ‘Controversial’ Kanye West Song to be Played at Funeral

The enigmatic singer/songwriter has shared his controversial favourite Kanye West song following the Rappers Anti-Semitic breakdown

Nick Cave has been none to shy away from controversy, and is firm within his musical beliefs.

His pick for ‘I Am A God’ has been flagged by readers of his ‘Red Hand Files’ blog, among a recent anti-semitic outrage from the estranged Kanye West.

This also comes amidst divorce rumours and a recent scandalous Superbowl ad promoting t-shirts with swastikas on them.

“The art and the artist often present us with complex moral questions,” Cave wrote.

“While I unequivocally condemn anti-semitism and all forms of hate speech, I also believe we must be careful about how we approach the separation – or integration – of art from its creator.”

Cave defended his choice in his characteristic thoughtful and nuanced style through his Red Hand Files blog, where he regularly engages with fans on topics ranging from music and creativity to grief and spirituality.

Cave elaborated that his selection of iI Am A God’ was based purely on its artistic merits, citing the song’s “raw intensity” and “uncompromising vision.”

He pointed to its placement in West’s critically acclaimed ‘Yeezus’ album, where it served as a pivotal moment in the record’s experimental soundscape.

Music critics have noted that Cave’s song choices have always reflected his deep appreciation for artistic expression that pushes boundaries.

His previous selections have included works by Leonard Cohen,Bob Dylan, and Nina Simone – artists who have similarly courted controversy throughout their careers while creating influential art.

The discussion has sparked a broader debate about the ethics of consuming art created by controversial figures, with cultural critics and fans weighing in across social media platforms.

If you want to have a read through the blog yourself, check it out here.