Kanye West and Bianca Censori plan to divorce following Grammy controversy

Multi-Platinum artist Kanye West and his wife are reportedly calling it quits after a controversial few weeks for the couple

It seems like Kanye (also referred to as ye) just seems to attract stories wherever he goes.

In an equally scandalous fashion, it has been reported today that the couple are at an end and will be calling it quits on their marriage.

The couple are said to have been in less than marital bliss after their Grammy’s Stunt, featuring an incredibly sheer outfit from Bianca.

The couple have been none to shy away from controversy, with the last week being another grey mark on the rapper’s reputation.

This follows a string of anti-semitic remarks on X (formerly Twitter), as well as a recent outrage with a website featuring a white t-shirt with a swastika.

The week seems to have gone from bad to worse for Kanye.

And in an Icarus-like fashion, today’s news of a divorce seems to be the spearhead.

The recent speculation of divorce comes after sources close to the couple stated they were in turmoil.

However, recent press statements from the Rapper say that the couple are still very well and reports of divorce are misleading.

This isn’t the first time however, that the couple have had issues.

With reports coming out last year of a potential divorce, which was reconciled after a visit to Tokyo.

Tokyo is also where Kanye has been living for the last year, while Censori has been staying in their North L.A. home.

Following this news and his recent anti-semitic meltdown, the artist has since been banned from X and says his comments were a “social experiment”.

One thing is for sure, there’s no shortage of train-wreck news that seems to circle West.

Keep up to date with more news here.