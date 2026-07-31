Kanye West settled sexual assault lawsuit by former assistant

Kanye West has settled the sexual assault lawsuit brought by his former personal assistant, bringing the high-profile civil case to a close.

According to court documents the rapper reached an unconditional settlement with former assistant Lauren Pisciotta on July 23.

The filing, submitted to a Los Angeles court on July 28, states that Pisciotta will dismiss the lawsuit within 45 days of the settlement date.

“The matter has been resolved,” Pisciotta’s attorney, Arick Fudali, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Pisciotta first sued West in June 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment, wrongful termination and breach of contract following her employment as his personal assistant between 2021 and 2022.

West denied the allegations through his representatives, who previously accused Pisciotta of “blackmail and extortion” and said she had been fired for being “unqualified,” describing her claims as “baseless.”

In October 2024, Pisciotta expanded the lawsuit, alleging West repeatedly touched and sexually assaulted her without her consent.

She also claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted during a studio session co-hosted by West and Sean “Diddy” Combs before she began working for the rapper.

According to the complaint, West later allegedly told her they had “hooked up” that night, leading her to believe she had been drugged and assaulted.

In a second amended complaint filed in July 2025, Pisciotta added further allegations, including assault, sexual battery and oral rape.

The filing alleged West forcibly kissed her, attempted to penetrate her with his fingers and orally raped her during a 2021 work trip, among other claims.

West consistently denied the allegations, with his representatives describing the amended complaint as “absurd and outlandish” and “fantasy fiction.”

The settlement resolves the civil lawsuit, although no further details about the agreement have been released.