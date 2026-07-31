Elon Musk isn’t holding back on old Anne Hathaway speech

The Musk revives Anne Hathaway’s 2018 LGBTQ+ speech to launch fresh criticism

The billionaire has criticised the Oscar winner over a 2018 address supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Dismissing her remarks as scripted and accusing her of lacking independent thought.

Musk fired off the comments on X in response to marketing professor Gad Saad. Who shared a scathing critique of Hathaway’s speech at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, D.C.

“She’s just a marionette. Whoever wrote her speech is the real douchebag,” Musk wrote.

Hathaway delivered the speech while accepting the Human Rights Campaign’s National Ally for Equality Award, using the moment to speak about privilege, equality and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“With the exception of being a cisgender male, everything about how I was born has put me at the current center of a damaging and widely accepted myth,” Hathaway said.

“That myth is that gayness orbits around straightness, transgender orbits around cisgender, and that all races orbit around whiteness. And it is a myth that keeps money and power in the hands of the few, instead of being invested in the lives of the free.”

Musk later doubled down, insisting Hathaway was “just reading the script someone else wrote” and claiming the speech involved “no critical thinking.”

The renewed criticism comes as Musk has increasingly targeted The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic starring Hathaway.

He has repeatedly attacked the film’s casting. Taking issue with Lupita Nyong’o playing Helen of Troy and Elliot Page portraying the Greek warrior Sinon, arguing the casting choices sacrifice historical accuracy.

Musk has long attracted controversy for his views on transgender issues and has frequently posted anti-trans commentary on X. His remarks have also drawn attention because of his public estrangement from his openly transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Hathaway has not responded publicly to Musk’s latest attack.