Ariana Grande had one message for her viral doppelgänger

The singer reportedly had one request for her viral lookalike.

Imagine spending years looking so much like Ariana Grande that the real Ariana Grande slides into your DMs.

That’s exactly what influencer Paige Niemann claims to have happened.

The 22-year-old, whose uncanny resemblance to the singer turned her into one of TikTok’s most talked-about lookalikes, says Grande privately encouraged her to stop trying to look like someone else.

Speaking on the new Apple TV+ reality series Turning the Paige, Niemann shared what she says was a direct message from the singer after years of viral impersonation videos.

Niemann first exploded online as a teenager by recreating Grande’s signature high ponytail, oversized sweatshirts, winged eyeliner and even her facial expressions.

As the videos grew more convincing, so did the internet’s fascination, with many questioning whether she’d undergone cosmetic procedures to resemble the pop star.

According to Niemann, Grande eventually reached out herself.

“I am flattered and I am sure you’re very sweet,” Grande allegedly wrote. “But I just wanted you to know… you’re very beautiful as YOURSELF.”

The singer reportedly went on to encourage Niemann to embrace her own appearance rather than trying to mirror someone else’s.

“Without all the makeup and trying to make your face look more similar to someone else’s and whatnot.”

Grande allegedly finished the message by explaining she would have regretted staying silent.

“I had to say it because it is the truth. Always do what makes you happy of course but if I didn’t say that to you, I’d regret it. You’re beautiful as you are. Take care.”

Niemann’s Ariana-inspired content has divided the internet for years. Some fans have defended it as a harmless tribute, while others feel like it borders on para-sociality and obsession.

After building a career on looking like Ariana Grande, the most memorable message she received was to stop trying.