Charlie Sheen settles child support battle after $15 Million dispute

A decade-long child support fight comes to an end

Charlie Sheen and his ex-wife Brooke Mueller have officially put an end to their long-running child support dispute, but not before the case racked up millions of dollars in claims.

According to court documents, the Two and a Half Men star has agreed to pay Mueller $500,000 in outstanding child support payments.

Sheen must pay half of the amount by Friday, July 10, with the remaining balance due by September 1.

The agreement settles child support payments and interest dating from March 2011 through July 2026.

As part of the new arrangement, both parents will now take full financial responsibility for their 17-year-old twin sons, Bob and Max, whenever the teenagers are in their care.

The settlement comes months after Mueller claimed Sheen owed more than $15 million in unpaid child support.

In December, Mueller alleged that Sheen had failed to pay around $8.9 million in child support, along with an additional $6.4 million in interest.

She claimed Sheen was originally ordered to pay $55,000 per month for their sons in 2010, with payments becoming inconsistent from July 2011 onwards.

Mueller had asked the court to force Sheen to pay the outstanding amount, along with $25,000 in legal fees.

The former couple, who divorced in 2011, share custody of Bob and Max. Under the new agreement, the twins’ primary residence will remain with Sheen, while Mueller will continue to have flexible visitation and custody arrangements.

The court documents emphasised the goal of maintaining “frequent and continuous contact” between the twins and both parents.

Neither Mueller nor Sheen’s representatives have publicly commented on the new agreement.

The settlement closes another chapter in the pair’s complicated post-divorce history, with the focus now shifting toward co-parenting their two sons as they approach adulthood.