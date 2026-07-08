Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff separate after three years of marriage

One missing song and a handful of subtle changes had already sparked fan speculation online.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have reportedly separated after nearly three years of marriage.

The news was first reported by People on July 8, with sources claiming the pair have hit a difficult patch after increasingly busy work schedules placed strain on the relationship.

While neither Antonoff nor Qualley has publicly commented, reports suggest the couple are currently separated and trying to “figure things out.”

For many followers, however, the reports didn’t come completely out of the blue.

In recent weeks, Bleachers quietly stopped performing ‘Margaret’ during the band’s Forever tour. The song, originally written and released by Lana Del Rey on her 2023 album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was inspired by Antonoff and Qualley’s relationship and had become a regular part of the band’s live shows.

Around the same time, Qualley changed her Instagram handle away from @isimostar and later @isimolady, both references to Bleachers’ song ‘Isimo,’ which Antonoff has previously described as being about Qualley.

Speculation grew further when Antonoff attended Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce without Qualley, arriving alongside his sister, Rachel Antonoff.

Antonoff and Qualley first sparked dating rumours in 2021 before becoming engaged the following year. They married in an intimate New Jersey ceremony in August 2023 and were last seen together publicly at the Grammy Awards and Academy Awards earlier this year.

For now, both appear focused on work. Antonoff remains on tour with Bleachers, while Qualley is preparing to begin production on her upcoming horror film Possession.

Whether the missing Bleachers song was meaningful or simply a coincidence remains unknown, but in hindsight it became one of several details that took on new significance once news of the reported separation emerged.