Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter lead music nominations at the Emmys

The nominations for the 78th Emmy Awards have officially been announced, and it is a massive year for music.

Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga are among the music names cutting through at the 78th Emmy Awards, with this year’s nominations putting pop stars, concert specials and TV scoring firmly in the mix.

Bad Bunny’s Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show has landed in Outstanding Variety Special (Live), while Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film is up in the pre-recorded category and for directing.

Sabrina Carpenter is also in the race for her work on Disney+’s The Muppet Show.

Elsewhere, Lady Gaga’s Wednesday track ‘The Dead Dance’ leads a packed Original Music and Lyrics field, going up against songs from The Boys, South Park, Hacks, The Pitt and Spider-Noir.

Most of the music categories will be handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 5 and 6, before the main ceremony on September 14.

See the full music nominations below.

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show

The Muppet Show

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show — Glenn Weiss

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

‘The Dead Dance’ — Wednesday — Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt and Henry Walter Russell

‘Raise Him Up’ — The Boys — Christopher Lennertz and Daveed Diggs

‘Christian Woman’ — South Park — Trey Parker

‘Need Someone’ — The Pitt — Gavin Brivik and Andrew Bird

‘The Devil You Know’ — Spider-Noir — Warren Oak Felder, Sebastian Kole and Daniel Pemberton

‘Mis Figuritas’ — Hacks — Carlos Rafael Rivera and David Stal

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, ‘In the Name of the Mother’ — Dan Romer

Slow Horses, ‘Missiles’ — Daniel Pemberton and Toydrum

Spider-Noir, ‘Step Into My Office’ — Kris Bowers and Michael Dean Parsons

Pluribus, ‘We Is Us’ — Dave Porter

Widow’s Bay, ‘Our History’ — David Fleming

Palm Royale, ‘Maxine Drinks Martinis Now’ — Jeff Toyne

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

The Beast in Me, ‘The Beast and Me’ — Sean Callery and Sara Barone

All Her Fault, ‘Episode 7’ — Jeff Beal

Black Rabbit, ‘Isle of Joy’ — Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

In the Blink of an Eye — Thomas Newman

Washington Black, ‘If You See My Mama, Whisper Her This…’ — Cameron Moody

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

The Beast in Me — Sean Callery

All Her Fault — Jeff Beal

Pluribus — Dave Porter

The ’Burbs — Michael Abels

Murderbot — Amanda Jones

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

High Horse: The Black Cowboy — Raphael Saadiq

Ocean With David Attenborough — Steven Price

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age, ‘The Big Freeze’ — Kara Talve, Anže Rozman and Hans Zimmer

John Candy: I Like Me — Tyler Strickland

Kingdom — Segun Akinola

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! — Jeff Morrow