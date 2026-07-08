Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter lead music nominations at the Emmys

The nominations for the 78th Emmy Awards have officially been announced, and it is a massive year for music.
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga are among the music names cutting through at the 78th Emmy Awards, with this year’s nominations putting pop stars, concert specials and TV scoring firmly in the mix.
Bad Bunny’s Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show has landed in Outstanding Variety Special (Live), while Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film is up in the pre-recorded category and for directing.
Sabrina Carpenter is also in the race for her work on Disney+’s The Muppet Show.
Elsewhere, Lady Gaga’s Wednesday track ‘The Dead Dance’ leads a packed Original Music and Lyrics field, going up against songs from The Boys, South Park, Hacks, The Pitt and Spider-Noir.
Most of the music categories will be handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 5 and 6, before the main ceremony on September 14.
See the full music nominations below.
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
The Muppet Show
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show — Glenn Weiss
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
‘The Dead Dance’ — Wednesday — Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt and Henry Walter Russell
‘Raise Him Up’ — The Boys — Christopher Lennertz and Daveed Diggs
‘Christian Woman’ — South Park — Trey Parker
‘Need Someone’ — The Pitt — Gavin Brivik and Andrew Bird
‘The Devil You Know’ — Spider-Noir — Warren Oak Felder, Sebastian Kole and Daniel Pemberton
‘Mis Figuritas’ — Hacks — Carlos Rafael Rivera and David Stal
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, ‘In the Name of the Mother’ — Dan Romer
Slow Horses, ‘Missiles’ — Daniel Pemberton and Toydrum
Spider-Noir, ‘Step Into My Office’ — Kris Bowers and Michael Dean Parsons
Pluribus, ‘We Is Us’ — Dave Porter
Widow’s Bay, ‘Our History’ — David Fleming
Palm Royale, ‘Maxine Drinks Martinis Now’ — Jeff Toyne
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
The Beast in Me, ‘The Beast and Me’ — Sean Callery and Sara Barone
All Her Fault, ‘Episode 7’ — Jeff Beal
Black Rabbit, ‘Isle of Joy’ — Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
In the Blink of an Eye — Thomas Newman
Washington Black, ‘If You See My Mama, Whisper Her This…’ — Cameron Moody
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
The Beast in Me — Sean Callery
All Her Fault — Jeff Beal
Pluribus — Dave Porter
The ’Burbs — Michael Abels
Murderbot — Amanda Jones
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special
High Horse: The Black Cowboy — Raphael Saadiq
Ocean With David Attenborough — Steven Price
Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age, ‘The Big Freeze’ — Kara Talve, Anže Rozman and Hans Zimmer
John Candy: I Like Me — Tyler Strickland
Kingdom — Segun Akinola
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! — Jeff Morrow