Brittany Allen is campaigning herself for an Emmy after HBO didn’t

A last-minute edit changed her Emmy eligibility…and inspired a DIY campaign

Not every Emmy campaign comes with the backing of a major studio. Sometimes, it’s an Instagram graphic and confidence.

That’s exactly what Brittany Allen is doing after revealing that HBO didn’t submit her performance in The Pitt for consideration.

Instead of letting the opportunity pass, she’s taking matters into her own hands.

“Kind of surreal to be in Emmy consideration… And since HBO didn’t submit me — I’m running my own #FYC campaign!” Allen wrote on Instagram promoting her performance as terminally ill patient Roxie Hamler.

Allen appeared in just under half of The Pitt’s second season, portraying Roxie, a patient battling terminal lung cancer.

Originally, she was expected to appear in eight of the season’s 15 episodes. That would have placed her in the supporting actress category for the Emmys.

But the final scene Allen filmed, showing Roxie after death, was cut from the series.

Instead, the character dies off-screen, a creative decision Allen says she genuinely admired.

With her screen time qualifying her for the guest actress category, Allen decided not to wait for the studio to campaign on her behalf.

“You have to fight for yourself. You have to believe in your work, and you can’t expect other people to do that for you,” she said.

“The industry is built on hype, and if nobody is creating that hype for you, you have to find a way to do it yourself.”

Despite launching her own campaign, Allen insists there are no hard feelings toward HBO. Acknowledging the network had an exceptionally difficult task choosing from the show’s large ensemble cast.

While self-submitting for Emmy consideration isn’t unusual, most campaigns are still heavily driven by studios with deep pockets and expensive “For Your Consideration” pushes.

Allen’s campaign is a reminder that your loudest advocate has to be yourself.