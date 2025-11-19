How and where to watch the new Jeff Buckley documentary It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley.

If you’re wondering where to watch the new Jeff Buckley documentary It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley, here’s what we know — and a little about what makes it so worth your time.

The film, directed by Amy Berg, premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and hit select cinemas on 8 August 2025, thanks to Magnolia Pictures.

In Australia, it’s been part of local film festival lineups, recently screening at the Sydney Film Festival.

For home viewing, the documentary has been available for digital purchase or rental since 26 August, but if you’re into streaming, it’s set to debut on HBO Max on 4 December 2025, as part of HBO’s “Music Box” series.

As for what the documentary is all about: Amy Berg crafts an intimate, heartfelt portrait of Buckley. She draws on a wealth of archival material, including voice messages, childhood photos, personal notebooks, and unreleased live performances.

he film features interviews with Buckley’s mother, Mary Guibert, his former romantic partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, and his bandmates.

Musicians like Ben Harper and Aimee Mann also contribute, reflecting on Buckley’s impact, both artistically and emotionally.

We also see how his complicated relationship with his father, Tim Buckley, shaped his life and art.

The film doesn’t shy away from tragedy: Buckley’s rise was ultimately cut short when he died at age 30.

But the documentary isn’t a eulogy, it’s a celebration of his legacy, capturing his fierce creativity, his sensitivity, and the way his music continues to resonate.