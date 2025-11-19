Catch the Best Music Performances at Sydney Festival 2026

Sydney Festival hits 50 this year, and its music program is taking over the city in January.

From sun-soaked Circular Quay stages to intimate venues, the lineup mixes local heroes with global acts, established names with rising stars.

Hot Chip bring euphoric synth-pop to the Sydney Opera House, Lonnie Holley turns ACO on the Pier into an experimental sound playground, and across genres you’ll find Indigenous rap, feminist pop, Mongolian jazz, ambient R&B, and Tibetan chants.

Curiosity runs through it all – artists asking you to move, think, or just stop and listen. Here are our top picks from the 2026 lineup.

Hot Chip — Joy in Repetition

Returning to the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall for two nights, Hot Chip brings their euphoric indie‑dance energy. Celebrating 25 years together, this set promises shimmering synth-pop, house beats, and those bittersweet vocal moments that make you feel everything.

Lonnie Holley (with special guests)

Over at ACO On The Pier, visionary improviser Lonnie Holley will perform across multiple nights, creating new music on the spot.

For one show, he’ll be joined by elder Kankawa Nagarra; on another, by neo-soul powerhouse Yasmina Sadiki. This is one of those “you absolutely don’t know what you’ll get” performances – and that’s the beauty of it.

Enji

The Mongolian-German singer Enji takes the Pier stage with her hauntingly ethereal voice, blending long-song traditions with jazz improvisation.

Mare Advertencia & INKABEE

Indigenous Mexican rapper Mare Advertencia brings her bold, politically-charged hip-hop to Sydney for the first time. She’s joined by INKABEE, the Noongar rap/R&B talent, for a cross-cultural, cross-continental collaboration that bridges activism, identity, and fire bars.

CHAII

CHAII’s set at ACO On The Pier is genre-defying: think Persian instrumentation, electronica, R&B, pop, and hip-hop all in one lush, otherworldly package.

Milan Ring

For something totally different, Milan Ring offers a “lie-down sonic experience” at the Pier. Her blend of voice, guitar, electronics, and field recordings invites you to close your eyes, breathe deeply, and float in sound.

Paris Paloma

At City Recital Hall, UK singer-songwriter Paris Paloma brings her feminist-pop anthems, including songs from her debut Cacophony. She channels defiance and vulnerability with the kind of theatrical, soaring voice that feels made for live performance.

Emma Donovan – Take Me to the River

Soul legend Emma Donovan reimagines soul classics (think Aretha, Al Green) in a set that’s both reverential and deeply personal. Her voice carries power, history, and healing — expect goosebump moments.

Tenzin Choegyal

Two nights at Bankstown Arts Centre: on one, Tenzin Choegyal joins multi-instrumentalist Tenzin Kunsang for meditative mantras, folk songs, spoken word, and flute.

On the second night, he teams up with rising Western Sydney talent Wytchings, fusing Tibetan melodies with electronic synths for a transcendent, intergenerational collaboration.

Head to Sydney Festival 2026 for the Full Lineup.