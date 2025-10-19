King Gizzard plots free Fed Square Rave and Landmark Opera House shows

The prolific band will debut its improvised electronic set before a historic orchestral tour this December.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, the genre-obliterating powerhouse, are once again defying expectations with a whirlwind of Australian performances.

This Friday, the 24th of October, the band will trade guitars for patch cables in a free, improvised rave at Melbourne’s Fed Square, debuting their live modular synth set on home turf for the first time.

But the sonic adventure is just beginning. This December, the band embarks on a monumental tour, showcasing their staggering range.

In a career-defining move, they will perform at the iconic Sydney Opera House for two sold-out nights, backed by the grandeur of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

These special orchestral shows, alongside performances in Brisbane and Melbourne, will reimagine their vast catalogue, including 2025’s Phantom Island.

For those craving raw energy, full-throttle rock shows are also slated.

From techno experimentation to symphonic fusion, King Gizzard continues to prove they are one of music’s most thrillingly unpredictable acts.

